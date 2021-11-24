GTA: The Trilogy Will get Its First Giant Replace Solving Insects, “Holes In The Map” And Extra

Rockstar has launched the primary primary replace for the arguable Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version (o GTA: The Trilogy para los amigos) which objectives to mend primary insects in those new variations of Grand Robbery Auto III, Grand Robbery Auto: Vice Town and Grand Robbery Auto: San Andreas.

As detailed via Rockstar, those corrections come with from “holes within the map” till “issues of persona fashions in scenes“going throughout the horrible”downside with visible results of rain“in Grand Robbery Auto: San Andreas. This closing downside was once mounted via modders hours after reporting that the rain made visibility virtually 0.

The listing of worm fixes is particularly lengthy. If you wish to see it intimately, you’ll be able to check out the Rockstar Reliable Weblog. The replace is now to be had on PS4, PS5, Xbox Sequence X | S and Xbox One. As for Nintendo Transfer and PC, they’ll have to attend slightly longer.

What is extra, Rockstar has given away the vintage variations for Grand Robbery Auto III, Grand Robbery Auto: Vice Town and Grand Robbery Auto: San Andreas to all customers who already personal Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version on PC as differently to make amends for the entire issues that those new variations have led to. They have got additionally made those vintage variations to be had (as soon as once more) at the Rockstar Retailer as a package.

GTA: The Trilogy It’s to be had now for PS4, PS5, Xbox Sequence X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Transfer, and PC.