GTA V and The Witcher 3 among others are now banned from Bilibili, the alternative to YouTube in China

The video broadcasting platform thus complies with Beijing’s strict censorship of this type of content.

It’s not new. Despite the success of the video game world in China, especially among the proposals for mobiles, the Beijing authorities exercise a tight control over what type of content can be seen in the Asian giant, and that also affects Bilibili. Thus, the service announced this week a ban on uploading videos about several very popular releases, such as Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher 3.

South China Morning Post echoes the veto, explaining that Bilibili has made the decision to comply with the guidelines of the Ministry of Culture and other authorities, who consider these titles unfit for broadcast. “Bilibili will ban the live broadcast of games with gory, violent and pornographic content“says those responsible for the portal, the main alternative to YouTube in China.

Total There are 60 games excluded from the service at the moment. Among those affected, to give several examples, we find recent releases such as Back 4 Blood or Resident Evil 8: Village, great multiplayer hits such as Rainbow Six: Siege or Dead by Daylight, horror adventures such as The Evil Within or Visage, and different installments of Sagas as well known as GTA, The Elder Scrolls or The Last of Us.

Video game censorship in China

To bypass censorship on violent content and reach its vast audience, some companies have opted for self-censorship and launch editions adapted to the territory. The most popular case is PUBG Mobile, which thanks to Games for Peace is one of the most profitable video games on the market. However, the authorities and other entities of the People’s Republic have also set their sights on other types of materials. For example, a complaint about excess content in bad taste in the successful Honor of Kings made headlines a few months ago.

A few days ago, the bureaucratic problems to approve new launches in China made headlines, which would have led to the closure of 14,000 companies related to the sector according to information from the South China Morning Post.

