GTA V is, eight years after its launch, the most watched video game of 2021

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 24 December 2021, 11:01 32 comments

Sometimes we don’t even believe it. What is happening with Grand Theft Auto V is something unique in the industry, and an exceptional case in the history of video games. The title of Rockstar It was launched in 2013, and to this day it continues to lead the sales charts and break all records.

The fifth numbered installment of the legendary franchise is not enough with that, but now we have known that GTA V is the most watched game on Twitch during the year 2021. In this period, it has been placed as the first option in gaming, only behind the Chatting category at a general level, one that content creators use when they are not capturing any title.

Behind come League of Legends and FortniteThese are data collected by Stream Elements in its annual review, setting as a criterion the number of hours views for each different game. The list leaves League of Legends in second place, with well-known names such as Fortnite, Valorant and Minecraft behind the MOBA. Go to number 18 to find this year’s first new game in the rankings: New World.

Data collected by Stream Elements

It is also commented that Facebook Gaming has grown by 47% compared to 2020, although Twitch (with a 45% growth) is still far ahead in battle. In addition, as a curiosity, the Spanish streamer Auronplay has also crept into the top five most viewed creators of the entire year on the purple platform, if we pay attention to the number of hours.

Much of the success of GTA V can be attributed to GTA Online, which continues to be updated regularly receiving new content all types. The latest addition is The Contract, which features the appearance of international artists such as Dr. Dre, and even with Rosalía collaborating on a new radio station.

