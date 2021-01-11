GTA V would use the Red Dead Redemption 2 engine on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Grand Theft Auto V is becoming not only one of the best-selling games in history, but one of the most transgenerational. Now, the title (originally appeared on PS3 and Xbox 360) coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, and Rockstar, the developer, has not given excessive details about what we can expect from the game.

Although even today the PS4 and Xbox One versions look good, the generational leap increasingly leaves it further behind, no matter how much graphic detail they put in both the original title and the online title (which also adapts to the new consoles) . But now, thanks to a dataminer, we can get an idea of ​​how Rockstar is handling it: they could use the Red Dead Redemption 2 graphics engine.

The aforementioned dataminer, called Tez2 (whoever has already successfully advanced other additions in the past), has found the following code in the individual version of the title:

“rage::fwuiMessageBase”

This would make a direct reference to the aforementioned graphic engine. However, there is nothing confirmed by Rockstar. You found it in a title update in solo mode. However, it is possible (qualifies) that it is an implementation of the interface used in RDR2, but the rest of the game is the same.

Source: Wccftech