GTA Vice City receives a fan remake in Unreal Engine 5 with an impressive trailer

The same author recently surprised us with a revamped version of GTA San Andreas.

Last week we brought you the work of TeaserPlay, a creative who had put together a sensational trailer on his YouTube channel to recreate what a remake of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas could look like in Unreal Engine 5. A look at Grove Street was enough to make us dream of a remake from the legendary Rockstar game.

But the author did not stay in San Andreas and this time he has surprised us with the trailer for a fan remake of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The video, shared by DSOG, looks really good and it’s easy for us to imagine what GTA Vice City could look like with current graphics. The trailer combines panoramic views of the iconic city with some scenes with its protagonist.

“I used Lumen for rendering. My intention in making this video was to show how powerful Unreal Engine 5 is for making sandbox games. I also wanted to show what the remastered version of GTA Vice City should look like,” explained TeaserPlay. As in the case of GTA San Andreas, the author’s goal is not to end up making a playable fan remake.

This very week, fans of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and all movie fans in general have had to mourn the loss of Ray Liotta, one of the great actors of our times, remembered for classics such as One of Us, from Martin Scorsese, who brought the Rockstar title star Tommy Vercetti.

