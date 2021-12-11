GTFO is published by surprise on PC: its version 1.0 terrifies the gala of The Game Awards 2021

10 Chambers had already announced the abandonment of Early Access with a much more polished version.

The terrifying expeditions GTFO’s have fascinated a good handful of gamers, enough to rank among the most challenging titles of the moment. However, just as there are users who do not give in to the threats posed by the game, 10 Chambers is pushing ahead with their idea after announcing the abandonment of Early Access. The result of such a decision is the version 1.0 GTFO, which is published by surprise on PC during the gala of The Game Awards 2021.

GTFO version 1.0 features new mechanics and graphical enhancementsAnd it is that the GTFO developers have been polishing the experience to the fullest, something that has left us with substantial improvements such as character customization, various save points during expeditions and bots to complete equipment, among other mechanics. In terms of graphics, 10 Chambers has not missed the opportunity to raise the quality of animations and the rendering system, so the immersion in the adventure will be greater.

Because this version of GTFO is not only made for fans of the delivery, as the development studio also aims to satisfy the expectations of new users: “If you played during Early Access, you will notice a big difference in quality and improvements to make the hardest parts the most fun as well. We have worked hard to welcome new players at the same time as we challenge our most hardcore audiences“explains the creative director of the installment, Ulf Andersson.

But the adventures of the horror cooperative do not end here, as 10 Chambers still has a lot of plans to continue expanding the GTFO experience. At the end of the day, Design Director Hjalmar Vikström says that “with the new version 1.0 we are starting to see what GTFO can be. Our list of ideas for new horrors, puzzles and tools is big, and I’m very excited for the next few years of GTFO. “

Of course, the purpose of 10 Chambers has not changed one iota, as it has long improved the terrifying GTFO proposition with major updates. And the community, while loving this kind of content, will face even bigger challenges during their expeditions, as 90% of the missions end in game over. On the other hand, this is not the only surprise that the gala of The Game Awards 2021, so we recommend you look at the summary that you have below to find out about the most shocking news.

