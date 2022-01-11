GTX 1650, Ryzen 5 and 16 GB of RAM for less than 800 euros with this HP gaming laptop reduced for the days without VAT from MediaMarkt

In the field of gaming laptops, not only are there no stock problems with desktop graphics cards or next-generation consoles, but we can also get really interesting equipment at tremendously competitive prices. Being even much cheaper than desktop computers similar in benefits.

What, added to sale dates, makes us find discounted models that allow us to play wherever we go with a good performance. This is the case of this HP gaming laptop, which on the occasion of MediaMarkt’s VAT-free days is lowered to 742.98 euros from its original 899 euros. An offer that does one of the cheapest gaming laptops on the market.

It is the HP Victus in its model 16-e0024ns, a laptop that, as we say, stands up to similar desktop computers but at a cheaper cost; build a desktop PC with a GPU like yours (plus the rest of the components, of course: CPU, RAM, motherboard, source …) It is more expensive today due to current surcharges.





Portátil gaming – HP Victus 16-e0024ns, 16.1″ FHD, AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600H, 16 GB, 512 GB SSD, GTX 1650, W10, Azul

This laptop allows us to play practically everything we have on the market at the moment and also what is to come as soon as we adjust the graphic options in the most demanding titles. Of course, without the possibility of taking advantage of ray tracing or DLSS not having a graphics from the NVIDIA RTX family.

Specifically, it incorporates an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4 GB of VRAM. Plus a high-performance AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. Along with a 16.1-inch screen (quite common diagonal in HP models) with Full HD resolution that fits wonderfully with the rest of your hardware.

This laptop has ports and connections of all kinds, full keyboard (with independent numerical section) and even incorporates operating system installed as standard: Windows 10. Not bad if we take into account its price, which as we say is below even 800 euros.