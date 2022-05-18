Guadalajara and Pachuca repeat the final in Liga MX Femenil five years later: they end the royal hegemony

Guadalajara to the final of the Clausura 2022 tournament in the Liga MX Femenil. Photo: @Chivas

The Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil has already defined the teams that will fight for the title. After making it through the semi-finals, Guadalajara y pachuca are installed in a final series that are will repeat after five years. In addition, with the elimination of Tigres and Rayadas, a streak of five consecutive championships will end with a team from Nuevo León lifting the champion trophy.

The Jalisco women qualified after eliminating Tigres with a global score of two goals to two (the tiebreaker criteria favored them due to their better position in the table). During the first leg game at the Volcano, the felines won two to zero. However, for the second leg, Chivas reversed the result with an equal score, this time in their favor.

“We do not stop believing or having faith, the girls offered themselves in every way, the team did not stop fighting, proposing, trying to go looking for the result at all times. we knew it was a match to kill or be killed and we understood that aspect very well, it is a well-deserved victory, it makes me very happy for everyone”, said Juan Pablo Alfaro, Atletico coach, at a subsequent press conference.

And about the keys that led the team to get the pass, he said: “What comes to mind is the resilience and never giving up. They are very important, always fighting, never lower your arms, especially coming from behind, in an adverse marker not only in this series, but also against Pumas. He speaks of a team with character, personality and desire to transcend. He has shown that he can beat any rival”

For their part, the Gophers did the same by beating Monterrey, current champions, by a global score of three entries to two. Despite falling two to one on the pitch at the BBVA Stadium, the advantage achieved in the first game allowed them to settle in the grand final of the Liga MX Femenil. Juan Carlos CachoPachuca coach, highlighted his team’s defensive strategy against the rival’s offensive power (the Rayadas scored 38 goals during the regular phase of the tournament).

“They live to the fullest, this phase of the Liguilla was lived very well, the intense matchesdefensively we knew how to suffer, we worked well in the few days we have to prepare for the game, a Final is played differently, you give the extra you have to give. Rayadas needed goals, we backed downwe work little by little, it is a short time to better shape the style, but we continue on the road, what better way than with this coming Final”, he commented.

Pachuca is going for its first Liga MX Femenil title. Photo: @TuzosFemenil

In this way, a streak of five consecutive semesters ends (not counting Clausura 2020, which was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic) in which Tigres or Monterrey emerged as Mexican football champions. And not only that, but for the first time since the 2017 Apertura, there will not be a team from Nuevo León in the final.

Guadalajara is going for its second league title, while Pachuca is looking for its first. The first leg final is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 20 at Hidalgo Stadium, while the second leg will take place on Monday, May 23 at Akron Stadium.

Opening 2017: Guadalajara 3-2 Pachuca

Closing 2018: tigers 4-4 (4-2) Monterrey

Opening 2018: America 3-3 (3-1) Tigers

Closing 2019: tigers 3-2 Monterrey

Opening 2019: Monterrey 2-1 Tigers

Closing 2020: Tournament suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Opening 2020: tigers 1-1 (3-2) Monterrey

Closure 2021: tigers 7-4 Guadalajara

Opening 2021: Monterrey 2-2 (3-1) Tigers

Closure 2022: Guadalajara vs pachuca

