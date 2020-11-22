Guadalajara Film Festival Debuts TV Competitors, Episode 0.

In a nod to the exponentially rising curiosity in premium TV content material and the swelling variety of content-ravenous platforms, the Guadalajara Film Festival (FICG)’s trade part has launched a aggressive tv part dubbed Episode 0: Sequence in Improvement.

Its contributors will likely be given the chance to community and vie for prizes that include post-production companies price a mixed whole of some $35,000 (700,000 pesos) from Cinecolor Mexico and Shalala Studios. As well as, Colombia’s Pontifical Xavierian College affords a scholarship price $2,800 to its prestigious The Sequence Lab, which goals to coach showrunners and TV professionals, in addition to accreditation within the Bogota Audiovisual Market (BAM).

The inaugural Episode 0 options seven Ibero-American tasks in improvement, encompassing varied genres: animation, dramas, thrillers and non-fiction. “This takes place now in November together with our Co-Manufacturing Encounter, whereas the opposite sections, DocuLab, Guadalajara Construye and Abilities, had been held in August or September,” stated the pageant’s trade head, Angelica Lares, who famous that the pandemic had obliged the pageant to carry the sections at totally different occasions of the 12 months.

Two animation tasks are in competition: “Firsts” (“Primeras”), seen at Annecy, from Chile’s Paulina Sanhueza, spotlights pioneering Latin American ladies who had been first in fields historically dominated by males and managed to vary the course of historical past. Sanhueza is the co-founder of Gigante Azul Studio, which is producing its first animated sequence, “Witch’s Enterprise.”

Mexico’s Eva Ruiz de Chavez of production-management firm Panamericana Photos brings her first animation venture, “Wild Metropolis” (Ciudad Salvaje”) to the combo. In collaboration with Mighty Animation, the Guadalajara-based animation studio that labored on such titles as “Rick and Morty” and “Huge Mouth,” Panamericana goals to supply a TV sequence of what started on Instagram the place illustrator Santiago Moyao’s eclectic characters give their absurdist, ironic tackle life in Mexico Metropolis.

Wild Metropolis

Courtesy of Panamericana Photos

Ruiz de Chavez sees “Wild Metropolis” as a solution to the truth that Mexico doesn’t have its equal of “The Simpsons,” “South Park” or “Household Man.” A comic book e-book deal has been signed with Penguin Random Home, she added.

Two disparate doc-series vie for prizes: “Foodie” explores the manufacturing processes and the social, cultural nuances of every Mexican area and their relationship to gastronomy. Producer Andres Ibañez Diaz Infante screened his documentary “A Six Greenback Cup of Espresso” at FICG33’s Culinary Cinema sidebar.

The second doc-series, “Antarctic Mission,” from Emmy-nominated Chilean journalist Carola Fuentes, transports you to frigid Antarctica the place a gaggle of intrepid scientists examine beneath the ice to seek out clues to the way forward for humanity.

Argentina’s Nathalia Videla Peña of Magma Cine, the corporate behind Victoria Galardi’s Movistar sitcom “Guide de Supervivencia,” competes with “Hotline.”

Set within the 12 months 2025 in an Argentina nonetheless underneath the grip of an financial disaster, the sequence revolves round Marcela, a single 39-year-old unemployed actress who creates a hotline in several digital platforms to make ends meet. Issues go awry when a serial killer begins calling to admit his crimes.

Lucet Memento

Courtesy of Adriana Suarez

Colombian writer-producer Adriana Suarez brings “Lucet Memento” to Episode 0. The thriller facilities on a lady who makes use of her energy to speak with the useless to save lots of the son of her late twin sister and shut down a toddler trafficking group within the course of.

Final however not least, Uruguayan entry “Non-public Lives” (“Las Vidas Privadas”) from producer Agustina Chiarino, whose notable credit embody “Large,” “Monos” and “The Heiresses,” pivots on a 59-year-old feminine decide who finds she has to resolve her personal case when her marriage breaks down.