Guadalajara linked five games without victory in the Apertura 2022; Querétaro tied at the last minute

With a last minute goal, queretaro coat the tie against Chivas Guadalajara who have not been able to win so far in the Opening 2022 from Liga MX. The tournament is getting more and more complicated for the team he leads Richard Chainbecause with the match against the Gallos Blancos they added their fifth game in a row without a win.

With the score tied at two goals, the match was marked by the constant saves by the Atletico goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez Ponce that although he was responsible for the rival’s first goal, he was close to being the figure of the day for his team. In addition, finally the debut of Santiago Ormeno with a participation of approximately 30 minutes in which he committed the penalty that later cost Chivas the victory.

“Quite frustrated, annoyed too, because I have not achieved the objective, which is to add three. We have a hard time scoring goals, we have inattention and we have that annoyance of not fulfilling the objective that was to win. If it is true, we have had little productivity, we have had situations, but we have not been able to specifyr, my team will continue to work hard to achieve everything we set out to do”, were Cadena’s words at the end of the duel.

The Guadalajarans were the first to get ahead of the counter with annotation from the youth squad Sebastian Perez Bouquet (he debuted as a scorer in the first division) to a pass from Alexis Vega in a well-finished counterattack play. Second before halftime whistle, Ariel Nahuelpan equalized the match with a header that Jiménez could not refuse.

For the second half, the attacks on each arc were constant. However, it was not until the last period of the game that the scoreboard changed again. An intomission by Pável Pérez down the flank was poorly tackled by defender Kevin Balanta who fouled him inside the area. With nine minutes on the clock, Alexis Vega converted the maximum penalty into a goal and made it look like Chivas would take the win.

Minutes after the end of regulation time, the video-arbitration intervened to review a play in which Santiago Ormeño pulled an element of the Roosters by the shirt. César Arturo Ramos judged the action as a foul and signaled a penalty. Same as it was well charged by Mario Osuna for the final two to two.

“Santi perhaps he has not had the best participation with the team, we are looking with him to find the goal, that reference in attack, we continue fighting, looking for options, today we are looking in many ways, I will not let my guard down and I will continue fighting to resolve this situation, “said the coach. Chivas has registered only three goals so far in the tournament, all as visitors.

In this way, the Herd added a point for the third consecutive day. In the table it is located at fourteenth position result of four draws and one loss. For its part, Querétaro reached two points, but it did not avoid being the worst team so far in Apertura 2022, since it is last place.

On date six. Guadalajara will face Pachuca at the Akron Stadium, while the Roosters will visit the Volcán field to face the UANL Tigres

