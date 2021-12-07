Guadalajara will host the Concacaf Women’s World Cup in 2022

Archive photograph of the Jalisco stadium during a game in Guadalajara, Jalisco (Mexico). EFE / Francisco Guasco



Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico, will host in July 2022 the Concacaf Women’s Playoffs that will qualify four teams for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“We announce that we are going to host the Concacaf Women’s World Cup. We do it with great pride and thanks to the clubs Atlas and Chivas because this tournament will be in Guadalajara”, Reported this Monday the president of the Mexican soccer league, Mikel Arriola.

The Concacaf W Championship, the official name given to the qualifying rounds, will be held from July 4 to 20 at the Jalisco stadium, of the Atlas, and in the Akron, of the Chivas de Guadalajara.

The tournament will feature the top six teams from the first round of the qualifying rounds that will begin in February, and the top finishers from Concacaf: the United States and Canada.

Mikel Arriola, (Photo: EFE)



In addition to the tickets to the World Cup, the champion team will obtain a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

The runner-up and third team will play a repechage in September 2023 for a place in Paris 2024 and the Gold Cup.

Mikel Arriola made the announcement after the ordinary assembly of owners of the League, in which it was reported that for the first time Mexican football will have a protocol against violence and discrimination.

The new document, which will be released in the coming days, will focus on preventing and acting against cases of gender violence and on making the League more inclusive.

(Photo: EFE)

“The protocol enters into force today and with regard to sanctions, the protocol is approved to react and prevent this type of behavior. The diagnosis begins today to review how our regulations are and as we get to May we will modify express sanctions “Arriola added.

Also, the executive announced that the Clausura 2022 tournament will start on January 7 and end on May 29, to start the Apertura 2022, the competition prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, on July 1 and end it on November 6 .

Arriola opened the door for the ascent to the first division returns in the 2022-2023 season, as long as four teams meet the requirements after certification and one of them wins the Champion of Champions trophy in the second category.

