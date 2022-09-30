Guaidó did not rule out requesting the participation of international organizations in next year’s opposition primaries

Juan Guaidó foresees the participation of international organizations in next year’s opposition primaries

The Venezuelan opponent Juan Guaido said this Thursday that “if necessary” he will be asked to United Nationsto Organization of American States (OEA) of the day European Union (EU) to participate as observers in the presidential primaries, in which a candidate will be chosen to compete with the Chavista regime in 2024.

“If the help of the OAS, the UN or the European Union is necessary for them to observe, the pertinent requests will be made, because the CNE (National Electoral Council) is protected, absolutely kidnapped by the regime,” said the former deputy, quoted in a press release.

The opposition grouped in the Unitary Platform announced on May 16 that it will choose a candidate who will compete with Chavismo in the presidential elections scheduled for 2024, through primary elections that it plans to hold in 2023.

On September 12, a group of 11 political parties of the country demanded from the Platform “define and specify” the characteristics and date of said elections.

The group assured that it is the responsibility of the Unitary Platform “respond to the demands of the people and define and specify openly, and in a timely manner, the characteristics of the primary process” and must “stimulate the role” of citizens.

Last Wednesday, the Unitary Platform announced that will extend, for 15 more days, the deadline to stand for the internal election of members of the commission that will govern the primary process.

In a statement, the bloc explained that the decision to extend this period, initially open from September 1 to 30, responds to the “request of different organizations, parties and personalities who asked for more time to submit their applications.”

“Our commitment to the country is to promote a vigorous, robust, non-exclusive, non-discriminatory 2023 presidential primary. And that it becomes the true and only presidential primary,” he said. Biagio Pilierimember of this coalition.

The opponent added that those who apply “will be duly evaluated”, in order to select “the best” and regain public trust to achieve mass participation in the electoral process.

In this sense, he reiterated that the Unitary Platform “remains open to all democratic actors and factors in the country” who intend to participate or nominate a name to integrate this governing committee.

Likewise, he insisted that the primaries they organize must be transparent and inclusive to ensure that “everyone feels represented”.

The opposition party Primero Justicia (PJ) demanded that the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) open the registry for the registration of new voters who are in Venezuelan territory and for compatriots abroad who want to participate in future elections.

On September 15, the anti-Chavista alliance announced that in October it would designate this “national primary commission” that will be in charge of determining the date and schedule of the event.

The Unitary Platform reported, then, that during September they would take the time to discuss the Primary Regulations, which will be the regulations that will govern the elections.

“It is the duty of the Electoral Power to guarantee participation and electoral registration both in Venezuela and to Venezuelans who are abroad,” said the leader of the anti-Chavista group. louis palacesquoted in a PJ press release.

(With information from EFE)

