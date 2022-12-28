Guaidó urged Venezuelans to speak out against the attempt to put an end to his interim government

The Venezuelan leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday asked the citizens of the Caribbean country to speak out before the proposal of the majority of the opposition political parties of remove the interim government, figure created in 2019.

“These next 48 hours are vital for you Venezuelans to express yourself(for being) the main mourner of this reform, “said the former deputy in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Guaidó stated that the constitutional legitimacy of the interim government allows the Venezuelan assets abroad They are protected, away from the Maduro regime, and that institutionality is what is intended to end.

On December 22, a total of 72 former deputies of the 112 who supported Guaidó in 2019 voted in favor of modifying thetransition status” -the roadmap created almost four years ago- to eliminate the figure of the interim presidencya decision that must be ratified this Thursday.

Opponents in favor of suppressing the interim reaffirmed this position on Tuesday through a statement in which they assured that they will use their majority to approve and that the position they have made public materialize “institutionally”.

He affirmed that the constitutional legitimacy of the presidency in charge allows the country’s assets abroad to be protected, far from the Madurista dictatorship

“With the reform of the statute that governs the transition to democracy, the protection of the assets of the Venezuelan State abroad is guaranteed. These will never reach the hands of the regime. This is how we have verified it with our international allies”, remarked the parties Democratic Action, Movement for Venezuela, First Justice and A New Time.

The presidency in charge of Guaidó has the rUnited States recognition and a group of countries in which Venezuela has accounts and wealth, which have been managed by the interim government in the last four years.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan opposition parties Citizen Meeting, Venezuela Project and Nuvipawhose members abstained from voting at the meeting last Thursday to decide on the elimination of the interim government of Juan Guaidóthey called this Monday to achieve a “true unity” before making a final decision on the proposal to abolish the interim.

“We reiterate that in a Venezuela in which its citizens suffer (…) it needs a true Unity, where there cannot be any personal or particular interest, however legitimate it may be, that is above the interests of a free Venezuela”, the group said in a statement.

Given the facts, the parties that signed the letter stressed that “under no circumstances” will they accept “a setback in the international advances achieved in all these years of struggle to unmask the regime”.

They also reiterated that the decisions made within the opposition cannot respond to “political individuals” or “particular partisan interests.”

In this sense, the group reiterated its proposal to declare itself in “permanent session” until producing “a joint agreement”, an idea that was not validated by the insurgent majority against Guaidó.

The Constitutional Bloc of Venezuela asked the opposition political organizations and deputies that are promoting the cessation of the interim presidency “to renounce said claim due to the institutional, political, economic and social consequences that it would bring to the nation.”

Through a statement, the body made up of former magistrates Cecilia Sosa Gomez, Roman Duque Corredor and the expert in criminal law, Alberto Arteaga Sanchez, among others; requests “all opposition political organizations to initiate an urgent dialogue process, with a view to resolving all the differences that separate them in this difficult situation, always keeping in mind the best interest of Venezuelans.”

(With information from EFE)

