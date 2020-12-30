Guan Hu Starts New Production as China Lines Up July Releases

Chinese language director Guan Hu is driving excessive proper now: Regardless of languishing in authorities censorship purgatory for over a yr, his patriotic struggle epic “The Eight Hundred” has risen to change into the very best grossing movie on the planet in 2020, with gross sales of $461 million. His subsequent confirmed transfer? Extra jingoistic propaganda.

Guan is govt producer and “supervisor” — a form of on-set mentor determine — for the brand new manufacturing “The Revolutionary,” which has simply begun taking pictures this week. The mission might be a household affair — his spouse, the actress Liang Jing, can also be set to govt produce alongside him. Backed by Enlight Media, it’s scheduled for a high-profile July 1 debut.

The date holds a particular significance this yr, as it marks the one hundredth anniversary of the founding of China’s ruling Communist Get together (CCP) — a time when Beijing will search to rejoice the regime by means of constructive media portrayals and exit of its strategy to additional suppress different destructive commentary. Most distinguished Chinese language filmmakers and corporations are getting ready no less than one mission developed as a tribute to the milestone for launch in 2021.

Guan isn’t any exception. At a kick-off ceremony for the mission in Shanghai on Sunday, he instructed attendees gathered outside in masks, “I wish to unfold this sort of [revolutionary] spirit to my compatriots and younger folks. This requires us to provide you with a brand new movie style” — that’s, one that may make stodgy occasion historical past palatable and even engaging to new generations.

The CCP has lengthy sought to harness the ability of Hollywood-style filmmaking to make its personal narratives extra accessible and convincing. Lately, such “predominant melody” movies have grown extra refined and inventive, transferring away from formulaic, star-driven makes an attempt of the previous that merely slapped a number of Crimson Military hats onto a line-up of the most well liked younger celebs.

Insiders say that top-down authorities messaging today has all however required main administrators to create a 2021 propaganda tribute movie, however creating such tasks is usually a savvy profession strikes in its personal proper. Demonstrating the fitting political bonafides may also help artists construct key relationships and safe larger leeway for future private tasks, and it doesn’t damage that usually, huge political blockbusters are too pink to be allowed to fail on the field workplace.

“The Revolutionary” might be directed by younger newcomer Xu Zhanxiong, whose first function “Wild Grass” grossed $7.98 million (RMB52.1 million) in August, simply as Chinese language cinemas first started to reopen post-COVID-19. The rom-com counts each Guan and Liang amongst its eight completely different producers, with Guan additionally managing its artwork course.

This subsequent collaboration between the 2 administrators seeks to inform the story of Chinese language historical past from 1912 to 1927 by means of the eyes of the titular revolutionary Li Dazhao, one of many predominant founders of the CCP. It’ll “depict the inextinguishable revolutionary fireplace and lofty ambitions which have burned for a century, from the attitude of extraordinary folks,” in keeping with one description. Zhang Songwen, finest identified from Lou Ye’s 2018 movie “The Shadow Play” and the latest iQiyi drama “The Dangerous Children,” will star as Li.

Enlight Media chairman Wang Changtian mentioned that “it’s a huge problem to make a movie that’s each welcomed by viewers and has inventive advantage,” however “when Guan Hu prompt that Xu Zhanxiong direct this, and that he himself may supervise and create this work collectively, we felt very blissful and comforted.”

The mission was first conceived of in 2018, and has acquired robust assist from provincial and city-level propaganda departments in Hebei province, the positioning of Li’s hometown. The script took over a yr to develop, and has been “extremely praised by consultants, enabling the shoot to start easily” at a time when authorities are extraordinarily cautious in approving supplies depicting historic figures.

“The Revolutionary” will compete on July 1 towards fellow propaganda blockbuster “1921,” backed by Tencent Footage and Shanghai Movie Group. That movie stars Ni Ni (“The Flowers of Battle”), Huang Xuan (“The Nice Wall”), and Wang Renjun (“Brotherhood of Blades 2”), alongside different A-listers like TFBoy idol Wang Junkai, and is directed by “predominant melody” style maestro Huang Jianxin (“The Founding of an Military”).