Guardian The Lonely And Great God Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

One of the most famous Korean shows is Guardian, The Lonely, and Great God, and fans have loved watching it. A lot of people really liked the initial installment of Guardian The Lonely and Great God, and they can’t wait for season 2 to start.

When we think of love TV shows, Korean dramas are often the first thing that comes to mind. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, also known as Goblin, is one of the most famous K-dramas in the world and one of its most popular episodes.

Studio Dragon made the show’s process, which Joo Kyung-ha and Kim Ji-Yeon came up with. The angle of view that shows a person living as a monster who carries a bloody sword within his chest as well as having been given eternal life as payment draws the viewer into the love story.

This love drama TV show started on TVN on December 2, 2016 and ended on January 21, 2017. The last episode of Guardian, which was written by Kim Eun-sook, got about 18.68% of the audience’s attention, making it the 5th highest-rated drama in Korean history.

It got good reviews and won a lot of awards, involving the Grand Prize for Kim Eun-sook and the Best Actor award for Gong Yoo at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards.

Gong Yoo plays Young Ji Eun-Tak, Kim Min-Jae plays young Wang Yeo, Kim So-Hyun plays young Kim Sun, Jung Ji-hoon plays young Yoo Deok-Hwa, Kim Go-Eun plays young Ji Eun-Tak, York Sung-Jae plays teenage Yoo Deok-Hwa, and Yoo In-na plays Sunny or Kim Sun. Lee Dong-wook plays the Grim Reaper as well as Wang Yeo.

Lee El plays Chairman Yoo Shin-woo, Kim Sung-kyum plays Ji Yeon-sook, Choi Ri plays Park Kyung-mi, Kim Byung-Chul plays Park Joong-Heon, Jo Woo-jin plays Kim Do-young, Jung Young-gi plays Park Kyung-shik, Ham Sung-min plays a North Korean soldier, and Hwang Seok-Jeong plays three sisters.

Ahn Ji-Hyun plays Go Jung-Hyun, Park Se-wan plays Go Shi-won, Yoon Hee-Kyung plays one of Soo-jin’s friends, Kim Min-young plays Park Soo-jin, Park Jin Woo as Loan Shark, Kim Nam-hee as an overworked ER doctor, Kim Hyun-Mok as a bus passenger, Jung Hae-in as Choi Tae-hee, Park Hee-von as Ji Yeon-hee, Kim So-Hyun as Kim Shin’s sister, and many more.

The plot of the Korean show Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is in the fantasy genre. Romance movies: The plot of this show is about Kim Shin, a dwarf who lives forever, attempting to end his own life, but only his human bride can do that.

One day, he meets a high school girl by chance whose name is Ji Eun-Tak. Even though she has had a terrible life, she finds a way to be happy. Ji Eun-Tak lives alongside her cruel family, who don’t treat her like property.

When she meets Kim Shin, she learns that she is his chosen partner and can end his eternal life. She additionally observes the sword within his heart, and they fall in love in the end. The show shows Kim Shin as well as Ji Eun-Tak’s friendship as she frees him from the curse and makes him ageless.

It is one of the best Korean shows to watch, along with The Lonely and Great God. He is very entertaining. If you haven’t seen this Korean show yet and are wondering where you can watch it, don’t worry you can watch all of the episodes of Guardian, The Lonely, and Great God online on Disney+ and Netflix.

One of the most popular Korean dramas is Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. The series has a great plot about an immortal goblin who wants to marry a human woman so that she can end his immortality, as well as a girl who is brave, strong, and courageous enough to get through all the bad things that happen in her life.

There is also a second lead couple in the show, and we love them because they are so cute together. Overall, Guardian The Lonely and Great God is a complete show. It will make you laugh, cry, and anything in between.

They will love the show even more because the initial lead couple and the second lead couple get along so well. The show doesn’t have any complicated love situations. A lot of interesting secondary figures add to the story as well.