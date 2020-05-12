Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’s Concept Art For Ego Doesn’t Even Look Like Kurt Russell

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We could earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown right into a behemoth power within the movie world all through the final decade of filmmaking. Whereas there aren’t any scarcity of superheroic tales to observe, just a few franchises have managed to face out as fan favorites. Chief amongst them is James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which has a novel tone and motley crew of alien heroes. Gunn has directed two Guardians motion pictures so far, and can return to assist Vol. 3 upon finishing DC’s The Suicide Squad. Concept artwork for Guardians 2 lately made its manner onto the web, together with one for Ego that appears nothing like actor Kurt Russell.