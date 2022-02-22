Guardians of the Galaxy has sold less than expected, but Square Enix will continue to support it

The Marvel license game had a weak launch despite the accumulated good reviews.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 21, 2022, 10:28 43 comments

In October of last year, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy came to PC and consoles, a new title of a Marvel license from the hand of Square Enix. It was expected to have a high popularity behind it, but although it appeared in the first weekly sales charts, it seems that it has not had a great commercial performance.

It has grown in sales in the following monthsAccording to the presentation that the company has carried out in accordance with the latest financial results report, the game developed by Eidos Montreal has sold below expectations at its release. The work did not have a very successful first few days, although Square Enix have managed to mitigate this situation in the following months and plan to continue with a similar strategy to try to reverse the situation.

“Despite good reviews, sales of the game at launch fell short of our initial expectations,” the report describes. “However, the initiatives we carried out in November and continue into the new year have resulted in sales growthand we intend to work on further expanding them to make up for the title’s slow start.”

Therefore, you can expect both better deals and opportunities for players across platforms to try it out, as well as possible future content additions. A good example of the strategy is in the fact that new generation sales have been boosted by the addition of various technical improvements on both PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

The disappointment with Avengers may have been one of the main reasons why users have not been so supportive of this starting title, but the truth is that Square Enix does not lie about the perception of critics. The game has lights and shadows, but it is varied, replayable and captures the essence of the license that it adapts, as we pointed out at the time in our analysis of Guardians of the Galaxy.

More about: Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel, Square Enix, Eidos Montreal and Sales.