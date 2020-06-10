Guardians Of The Galaxy Video Shows How Rocket Raccoon Is Brought To Life, And I Can’t Look Away

Whereas he may not be as large a breakout character as Groot was, Rocket Raccoon has actually loved his justifiable share of recognition since Guardians of the Galaxy dropped in 2014. And fortunately for him, he was one of many MCU heroes who wasn’t turned to mud by Thanos on the finish of Avengers: Infinity Warfare, permitting him to participate within the mission to undo The Snap in Avengers: Endgame. Now he’s again along with his household and exploring the cosmos once more.