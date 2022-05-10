Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wraps up filming and James Gunn confirms it’ll have an “unannounced actor” along side a number of pictures

Along with revealing that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has completed filmingthe author and director James Gunn has commented that there will likely be an “unannounced actor” who will likely be a part of this ultimate bankruptcy.

Gunn shared the scoop on Twitter with a photograph of him and solid contributors: Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Chris Pratt (Big name-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Dave Bautista (Drax), sitting round a desk giggling and smiling in combination.

And that’s an image wrap at the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I like this superb solid & workforce & their gorgeous skill & sort souls. I’m a fortunate human to have them at the adventure with me for almost a decade. %.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) Would possibly 7, 2022

“And that is the reason image closure within the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy”Gunn wrote. “I like this implausible solid, their gorgeous skill, and their sort souls. I’m a fortunate human to have you ever in this adventure with me for nearly a decade.“

Lacking from the photograph was once Zoe Saldana (Gamora), however Gunn did not overlook about her and shared a picture of her and Jennifer Holland, from The Peacemaker. Gunn was once now not within the image, as the one photograph he had of her and him from that evening.”has an unannounced actor with us!“.

(And sure Zoe was once with us however the one image I’ve together with her has an unannounced actor with us!) %.twitter.com/z4m7ZGZuLT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) Would possibly 7, 2022

No additional clues were given about who is that this mysterious actor or personahowever Gunn adopted up that tweet via pronouncing confirming that unannounced performer isn’t Jennifer Holland.

gunn too shared a picture of the general slate for the general shot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and published a teaser of the general scene filmed.

After over 100 days of capturing & over 3000 pictures, that is the slate for the general shot of #GotGVol3offered to me via the digicam workforce. It was once a very simple shot of Rocket seated, 1st with @seangunn& then not anything there, & took the whole thing in me to not wreck down sobbing at the spot. %.twitter.com/pOrTjfab2h — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) Would possibly 7, 2022

“After 100+ days of filming & 3000+ pictures, that is the slate of the general #GotGVol3 shot, dropped at me via the digicam workforceGunn wrote.It was once a very simple shot of Rocket sitting down […] I had a troublesome time now not bursting into tears at the spot“.

persevered sharing how a lot they imply to him now not simplest those filmsbut in addition how a lot the characters and people who introduced them to existence have modified him ceaselessly.

“Many of the final ten years of my existence were spent operating and enthusiastic about the Guardians.Gunn wrote.I nonetheless have an extended option to pass with VFX and modifying, however it is nonetheless a large deal for me. It is a very simple factor to give an explanation for to others how a lot I like this solid and workforce. It is more difficult to give an explanation for how a lot I like those characters, that I see them as portions of myself and portions of my family members, and that filming them and writing their phrases is some way of expressing that love.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will likely be launched in theaters on Would possibly 5, 2023, however fanatics gets to look them in motion in Thor: Love & Thunder on July 8.