Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Chris Pratt Is Returning To TV, Sadly Not More Parks And Rec

Through the early years of Parks and Recreation‘s seven-season run, it was clear that star Chris Pratt had the potential to make a splash in Hollywood, however few possible predicted simply how huge a splash it could be. Between saving the world for Marvel as Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Star-Lord and saving the world from dino-beasts throughout the Jurassic World franchise, Pratt’s big-screen profession remains to be on hearth. But the Lego Film vet is about to return to tv for his subsequent huge mission, although it sadly is not one other Parks and Rec reunion.