Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Filmed A Dirty Version Of A Fan-Favorite Line

The Guardians of the Galaxy have all the time been straight shooters in the case of expressing their ideas. Peter Quill had no downside telling Tony Stark his plan sucked in Avengers: Infinity Battle, and Rocket Raccoon bought very actual with Thor when the 2 went again in time in Endgame. With this, the truth that they select to swear is comprehensible. However, the truth that Gunn didn’t embrace any of those bits doesn’t take away from the blunt (and humorous) sting of their phrases.