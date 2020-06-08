Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Reveals Where She Wants To Take Nebula Following Avengers: Endgame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Regardless of being out for over a yr, the dialog round Avengers: Endgame have not slowed down a lot. The Russo Brothers did the unimaginable with their pair of Avengers films, servicing numerous characters within the course of. This contains Karen Gillan’s Nebula, who has gone from villain to emotionally weak hero all through the course of her time within the MCU. And now Gillan has shared her hopes for Nebula post- Endgame.