Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Michael Rooker Made A Father’s Day Post For Yondu, And Now I’m Crying

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Over the previous decade of filmmaking, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has change into a well-oiled machine. Each single installment in Part Three was a vital and field workplace success, together with James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The second installment within the fan favourite franchises added a ton of depth to its characters, particularly former villains Nebula and Yondu. The latter character was performed by Strolling Lifeless alum Michael Rooker, and he lately posted a Father’s Day submit that’s positive to get some Marvel followers misty eyed.