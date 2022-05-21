Guardiola assured that winning the Premier League is more difficult than the Champions

Guardiola is one game away from winning the 2021/22 Premier League title (Reuters)

This Sunday the title of champion of the Premier League after an exciting season that left only two teams with a great opportunity to hoist the trophy. Manchester City y Liverpool they are the only two contenders for glory and that is why Pep Guardiola He spoke at a press conference this Thursday about what he expects from the weekend’s decisive match and the balance of the sky-blue team’s campaign.

It is worth mentioning that the cast led by the Spanish has one more point than the Reds, so he will be champion if he wins against Aston Villa or if he achieves a similar or equal result to the team of Jürgen Kloppwhich will receive Wolverhampton. Therefore, the bets are in favor of the Manchester City who prepares a party in his stadium.

Guardiola was consulted at a press conference about what the celebration will be: “ABefore winning the first title we thought that this would be the most incredible moment of our lives. But then the next day the sun comes out and people start demanding more. It is satisfactory, but after a day or two it is forgotten. Must be like this. We are very focused on winning again. In the end, the feeling hasn’t changed that much either. We will try to be ourselves.”

In this sense, the former Barcelona strategist argued that the title of the Premier League is more complicated to obtain than the Championsa tournament that he has not won since leaving Catalonia in 2011. “It is the most difficult. There are many weeks, many games, problems with injuries, good and bad moments… there are many different situations “he explained and added: “It is not a single match like the FA Cup, regularity is rewarded, day by day”.

Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp, only one will be the champion (Reuters)

Given the insistence on this point, Pep was clear: “I’m not saying that (the Champions League) isn’t important. I would love to be in Paris next week (where the final between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be played), but It is different to win 38 games or win 6 or 7. I’ve always liked the Champions League, it’s beautiful. We are close”.

With regard to the success that is experienced every day in football, Guardiola was clear in acknowledging that everything he does is done with the aim of winning and achieving championships, but he stated that the fact that Manchester City has become a club that competes for all the trophies is already an achievement that must be valued. “Success is being there fighting for the title for the last few years. Liverpool were unstoppable when they beat us and we didn’t do well enough, but the rest of the years we’ve been there. When you fight for the Premier League you enjoy it in the dressing room.”

“Our lives are happier when we win, and winning makes us train better and have a better environment” , assured the Spaniard, detaching himself from those who use a style of play as a shield against defeat: “We play to win, but there are aspects that we cannot control. But we have an incredible desire to win.”

Manchester City will receive on Sunday Aston Villa and if he wins he will win the title. In the event of a tie or loss, you will need to Liverpool don’t make three against Wolverhampton. In the event that the light blue team loses and the Reds tie, they would be equal on points, but due to goal difference (+72 against +66) it would be the citizens who would lift the trophy.

KEEP READING:

Pochettino spoke of his continuity at PSG, slipped that Di María will say goodbye and sowed more doubts about the future of Kylian Mbappé

Decisive hours in Kylian Mbappé’s novel: his mother gave details of the negotiations with PSG and Real Madrid