“Guardiola didn’t even want it…”: leaked audios of a Barcelona player talking about his teammates before signing for LA Galaxy

Riqui Puig talks about Ferran Torres

Before formalizing his transfer to LA Galaxy of the MLSthe 22-year-old midfielder Riqui Puig he was again involved in one last controversy as a footballer azulgrana after the podcast Dongcast reveal some audios that were secretly recorded.

According to the program in question, their statements correspond to the month of February while recovering points that he had lost on his driver’s license for committing various infractions. There he had a pleasant chat with some classmates from the driving school without knowing that he was being recorded.

The first filtered response was when he was asked about what he thought of Lionel Messi’s emotional farewell to Barcelona (in August 2021): “It’s normal, he had been at the club since he was 14 years old.”

Riqui Puig will leave Barcelona to join LA Galaxy (Reuters)

However, his statements about his compatriot Ferran Torres They were the ones that went around the world. In them, the midfielder assured that “Guardiola didn’t even want it” since so alone “Last year he played 12 games.”

Barcelona took over the services of the 22-year-old former Manchester City player in exchange for 55 million euros and he became an undisputed starter for Xavi Hernández in the last stretch of last season.

In another audio cut, he was also asked about the offers he had received recently from teams like Chelsea or Milan: “I am very well here in Barcelona”acknowledged Puig and added: “(There) they pay you double but then you’re there, alone”, referring to the environment.

The 22-year-old played four seasons at FC Barcelona (Efe)

These leaks became one more stain on the young player’s file azulgranawho was accused at the time by former coach Ronald Koeman of being a media “snitch”, as well as be hunted on his nights out with Gerard Piqué in the last moment.

Finally, after playing 56 games, scoring two goals in four seasons and not being taken into account by the coaches who passed from his arrival to the first team (Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setién, Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernández), the young midfielder will embark on a new adventure in the MLS of the United States when his transfer to the L.A Galaxy.

