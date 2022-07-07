“Guardiola left Barcelona because of a fight with the players”: the revelation of the former president of the Catalan club

Pep Guardiola left Barcelona in 2012 (Reuters)

The Catalan technician Pep Guardiola marked a golden stage in his time at FC Barcelona. In the club azulgrana took his first steps as a coach in the football elite after the decision of the president Joan Laporta, in mid-2008, to dismiss the Dutchman Frank Rijkaard and promote his compatriot, who at that time was doing a great job with FC Barcelona B.

From there the institution experienced a radical footballing changeespecially in his style of play (betting on young promises like Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta and Messi, among others), which led him to harvest up to 14 titles in the four years he remained at the club.

However, the decision he made in April 2012 not to continue to be linked to the entity raised all kinds of unknowns. The technician alleged normal wear and tear between the parties, while the local media claimed that there was a political problem behind. Now, 10 years later, Sandro Rosellformer president who experienced his departure firsthand, He defended himself against those versions.

“Is not true”responded the former president between 2010 and 2014 about the versions that claimed that he had been to blame for the departure of the Catalan coach, in dialogue with The newspaper.

“Guardiola put an end to his time on the Camp Nou bench due to problems with the players and not because of differences with me or with the Board of Directors of FC Barcelona. Both Guardiola and the players have explained it by active and passive”, he stated.

“Pep left due to an argument with the footballers. Because of a problem in the locker room. I don’t like that they accuse us of that and forget about our management, which was one of the best in the history of Barça during my four years at the helm of the club”, he added.

This explanation refers to the information that came to light during the first months of 2012, when the coach’s renewal seemed to have stalled.

At that time there was a hostile climate in the offices. Laporta handed over the command to Rosell in 2010 and he had started an investigation to the previous meeting. In this context, Guardiola came to position himself in favor of the leader who knew how to give him the opportunity in the first team.

“Laporta is suffering a lot and he doesn’t deserve it. He doesn’t deserve to go to court, I have a lot of affection for him. He chose me to train Barcelona. He caught the club in a precarious situation and we owe him a lot because he did extraordinary things. I hope people reflect. My esteem for them is infinite and I feel sad”.

Later the Spanish press began to speculate about a condition that Guardiola would have requested to renew and that finally did not end up being carried out. The technician culé would have required that In exchange for your signature, the claim will be withdrawn. imposed on Laporta and his board of directors, something that ultimately did not happen.

At the same time, Rosell explained to The newspaper that his four years (2010-2014) in command were the best: “In titles of the sections, in money earned, in assets created, in social function, in the Foundation…The objective data of my management are published and audited on the official Barça website”.

He also considered that this period, added to that of Josep María Bartomeu (former vice president who ended up taking command after Rosell’s departure) was the best decade: “From 2010 to 2020, including the pandemic, the best years in the club’s history took place.”

Lastly, he also gave his opinion on the departure of Lionel Messi: “He has been the best player in history. Obviously from Barcelona, ​​but also from the history of football. But Barça is above Messi. I don’t know if I would have kept it. It is very difficult to decide what to do when you are president of Barça, there is always a more complex decision than the day before”.

