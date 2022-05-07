Guardiola told what he said to his players after the defeat with Real Madrid and made a crude self-criticism

Manchester City was eliminated by Real Madrid despite being 5-3 up on aggregate when they went 89 minutes into the second game (Reuters)

Pep Guardiola He spoke at a press conference this Friday after Manchester City was left out of the Champions League League after falling in the semifinals with Real Madrid. The British team now aspires to conquer the Premier Leaguewhich leads a point over Liverpool with four days left to go.

One of the first questions asked of the Spanish coach was about the conversation he had with his players in the dressing room at the Santiago Bernabéu after the 1-3 loss against the whites: “Noor we talk “Any. There are no words that can help how we feel. It just takes time, sleep as best we can and think about our next goal.”

The coach has not yet been able to consecrate himself at European level with the British cast and that is why he made a deep reflection: “Maybe I’m not good enough to help the team do it” . In this sense, he added: “Nobody knows what would have happened with other players or coaches. We were close, they know it, we know it, but the important thing is that we are going to try again next season, and then again”.

Guardiola was forceful in rejecting the opinions of those who point to the loss to Real Madrid as a failure: “If people say it’s a failure, I don’t agree”. And he maintained: “The people in the squad know how difficult it is. But they accept it. I’m not going to have a debate. At the club the feeling we have is that we try to do it again. We are sad, of course, because we came close.”

The desolate image of Guardiola after the defeat of Manchester City against Real Madrid (Reuters)

Questioned about not having been able to lift the Orejona despite the millions of dollars invested in each transfer market, the coach insisted: “Maybe I’m wrong, but I have the feeling that the people of Abu Dhabi He bought this club and invested in these incredible facilities and players to have what we have experienced in recent years, not just to win the Champions League. They did it to be in all the competitions every season and to compete in all the competitions until the end. We want to do it”.

Guardiola, who won two Champions League titles while in charge of Barcelona, ​​assured that Real Madrid deserved their victory, but promised that City would not give up on their dream: “The players wanted to play in the final but for this club to compete against Real as we did is a joy”.

Manchester City he can still end the season with celebrations if he wins the Premier League who leads one point above the Liverpool. Their rivals for the end of the season will be Newcastle, Wlverhampton, West Ham y Aston Villa.

