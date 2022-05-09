Guardiola’s phrase that revived his rivalry with Mourinho

Guardiola’s phrase revived his enmity with Mourinho

While Manchester City tries to assimilate quickly the hard blow that Real Madrid dealt them in the semifinals of the Champions League, unexpectedly, Pep Guardiola dusted off his old rivalry with José Maurinhotoday strategist of the Rome of Italy.

When asked about the results obtained by Ciudadanos after investing more than 1,000 million euros in signing footballers, the Spanish technical director defended himself using what happened in La Loba as an example: “For me it is not a question of money and the fans do not understand. Even Roma spent several million but is not in the Champions League”, The DT fired in the run-up to this Sunday’s commitment against Newcastle.

Since the City Football Group took over the reins of the British institution, it has only been able to reach the final of the European competition once, despite its brilliant additions, such as the one it made at the start of the season: they paid approximately 117 million euros for the attacker. Jack Grealish.

Los citizenswho were also out of the race in the FA Cup (in the semi-finals against Liverpool) and the League Cup (in the round of 16 on penalties against West Ham), now they point all their cannons at the Premier Leaguewhere they are in first position with 83 points along with Jürgen Klopp, but with one less game.

Roma, who after eliminating Leicester City reached the final of the Conference League (on Wednesday May 25 they will play the final against Feyenoord of the Netherlands), invested a lot of money since José Mourinho landed on the bench, since they hired Tammy Abraham (40 million to Chelsea), Marash Kumbulla (26.5 to Hellas Verona), Eldor Shomurodov (18 to Genoa), Matías Viña (13.6 to Palmeiras), Rui Patricio (11.8 to Wolverhampton), Roger Ibañez (9 to Atalanta) and Bryan Reynolds (6.7 to Dallas FC).

Those from the Italian capital, who will visit Fiorentina on Monday, are in sixth place with 59 points, which puts them in the running for a place in the next Conference League. In addition, they are three from Lazio (on Saturday they beat Sampdoria), who today would be accessing the Europa League.

“Yesterday I spoke with Ancelotti. Madrid is in my heart, I am white, white, white, it is the biggest club in the world. I am a good friend of Carlo, I know he is happy for his Roma and for his teammate José. Let’s see if these two young coaches are going to win their finals…”, replied the Portuguese.

