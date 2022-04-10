Guardiola’s surprising response to rumors of directing the Brazil team

Pep Guardiola denied the rumors that link him to the Brazilian team and acknowledged that he wants to continue at Manchester City (REUTERS / Craig Brough)

A bomb exploded in the last hours. According to him Daily Brandthe Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has already begun to work on the future of its team due to Tite’s departure after his participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Spanish media maintains that There were official contacts with the brother and representative of Pep Guardiola.

They even reported that the project would be so advanced that some contract conditions could even be known, such as that it would be an offer for four years (until the 2026 World Cup) and with a salary that would be around 12 million euros, a figure less than 20 million that he currently earns at Manchester City in the Premier League.

This news generated a great international stir, although it was the coach himself who was in charge of banishing any type of possibility and left an unexpected revelation regarding his future in his response.

“I have a contract here and I am very happy. I would stay here all my life. But now is not the time, please, I don’t know where (the rumors) come from, ”said the Spaniard, who in November 2020 renewed his bond until June 2023. With his words, in addition to ruling out any bond with the greenyellowacknowledged his desire to continue in Manchester.

Guardiola, since he began his path as coach, has never been in a team for as long as he is now at Manchester City. In his beloved Barcelona he spent four seasons, while at Bayern Munich he spent three. In England he is in his sixth year.

The DT seems to be comfortable in the Ciudadano team and plans to continue in the institution to achieve the long-awaited and elusive goal: lift the Champions League. After winning first place in Group A (sharing a zone with PSG, RB Leipzig and Bruges) and beating Sporting Lisboa in the round of 16, they face Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals. In the first leg, disputed in the Etihad Stadiumthey won by the minimum thanks to a goal from Kevin De Bruyne.

Since landing in 2016, Pep has won 10 titles at the club: four League Cups, three Premier Leagues, two Community Shields and one FA Cup.

City, in addition to the Champions League, has the chance to enlarge its showcases with the Premier League (it leads with 73 units, one more than Liverpool) and the FA Cup (it will face Liverpool in the semifinals).

KEEP READING:

Brazil dreams of hitting the world stage: Pep Guardiola could be Tite’s replacement after Qatar 2022

Kun Agüero revealed an old dialogue with Pep Guardiola and asked his favorite player at City: “Play it a little more, the guacho breaks it”

They revealed the secret strategy that Guardiola used with the ball catchers to beat Atlético de Madrid