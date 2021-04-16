Gucci Family ‘Upset’ by ‘Home of Gucci’ Film From Ridley Scott

The Gucci household just isn’t pleased with Ridley Scott’s “Home of Gucci” movie.

Patrizia Gucci, who’s the great-grandchild of Guccio Gucci, advised the Related Press that she is apprehensive the movie “goes past the headline-grabbing true-crime story and pries into the non-public lives of the Guccio Gucci heirs.”

“We’re really disillusioned,” Gucci advised AP on Wednesday. “I communicate on behalf of the household. They’re stealing the id of a household to make a revenue, to extend the revenue of the Hollywood system… Our household has an id, privateness. We will speak about every part. However there’s a borderline that can’t be crossed.”

“Home of Gucci” follows the real-life homicide of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the previous head of the Gucci vogue home, who was shot useless in 1995 by a hitman in Milan. His former spouse, Patrizia (Woman Gaga), was convicted of arranging his homicide in 1998. She ended up serving 18 years in jail earlier than being launched in 2016. MGM has slated the movie for a theatrical launch on Nov. 24.

Patrizia mentioned she contacted the director’s spouse, Giannina Facio, to obtain clarification on “the scope of the movie,” however has not acquired any reply. Facio beforehand met with some members of the Gucci household again within the early 2000s to debate one other potential venture that will have revolved round Patrizia Gucci’s father, Paolo, and grandfather, Aldo, reworking the Gucci model right into a worldwide luxurious participant.

Emphasizing the household’s concern that the manufacturing staff didn’t attain out for collaboration, Patrizia mentioned that the Gucci household will determine what their subsequent course of motion can be after watching the finished movie. The household can be apprehensive that Scott’s movie will carry over the inaccuracies they see within the ebook “The Home of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Homicide, Insanity, Glamour, and Greed.” Moreover, they’re displeased with many of the casting decisions similar to Al Pacino and Jared Leto.

“My grandfather was a really good-looking man, like all of the Guccis, and really tall, blue eyes and really elegant,” Patrizia Gucci mentioned. “He’s being performed by Al Pacino, who just isn’t very tall already, and this photograph reveals him as fats, brief, with sideburns, actually ugly. Shameful, as a result of he doesn’t resemble him in any respect,” Patrizia Gucci mentioned.

Of Jared Leto’s portrayal of Paolo Gucci, she mentioned, “Horrible, horrible. I nonetheless really feel offended.”

In January, Gucci confirmed to Novella that she appreciated that Gaga can be enjoying her in “Home of Gucci,” calling the actor and musician a genius. On Sunday, Gucci reached out to the Italian information community Ansa and mentioned “it’s not proper” that Gaga didn’t attain out to her, saying that “any good actor ought to first get to know the individual that they’re meant to be enjoying.”

“I’m aggravated by the truth that Woman Gaga is portraying me within the new Ridley Scott movie with out even having the courtesy or the nice sense to return and meet me,” she mentioned. “It’s nothing to do with cash as a result of I received’t be taking a single cent from the movie. It’s about widespread sense and respect.”