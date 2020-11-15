Gucci Mane Replaces T.I. as Jeezy’s Opponent in Next Verzuz Battle

In a sudden reversal, Gucci Mane has changed T.I. as Jeezy’s opponent in the Verzuz Season 2 opener, going down Thursday (Nov. 19). The swap was introduced late Saturday night time.

Jeezy and Gucci have had a protracted feud stemming from a 2005 home-invasion in which Gucci fatally shot Jeeyz’s pal Pookie Loc. Gucci was acquitted in the incident, which was deemed self-defense.

On Oct. 24, the Jeezy-T.I. lineup was introduced as the season 2 opener in the favored DJ competitors, which launched in March with a battle between founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The Verzuz sequence — which pits one traditional artist or producer in opposition to one other, working to one-up one another with their catalog of hits — has turn out to be enormously standard, peaking with the Brandy vs. Monica battle on Aug. 31, which drew greater than 1.2 million viewers.

Nonetheless, late Saturday night time, Gucci Mane tweeted “Inform buddy prepare @verzuzonline”, as an announcement of Verzuz’s presentation of a “cultural celebration, Stay from ATL,” between the “TrapGod vs SnoCone,” with the official phrase arriving proper after midnight, adopted by a Verzuz retweet.

Inform buddy prepare @verzuzonline 🥶 nov 19 TrapGod vs SnoCone ❄️ pic.twitter.com/L7tKXRILRk — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 15, 2020

Final week throughout an interview on “The Breakfast Membership,” Jeezy claimed that he invited Gucci Mane to affix him on a Verzuz, solely to be turned down.

On October 29, Gucci Mane even tweeted, “Cease asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle until they obtained one million {dollars}, they afraid of Wop.”

Cease asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle until they obtained one million {dollars} they afraid of Wop. #GuccimaneVsWhoever 💨💨 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 29, 2020

So what occurred? Jeezy has been speaking about quashing his beef with Mane since final summer time, even showing on T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast to say so. Contemplating that T.I. was all for a reconciliation throughout that broadcast and jumped onto Instagram to point out his assist with “Now THIS…. Is what the individuals needs to see‼…Lure Muzik salutes y’all,” presumably this was a peaceable swap on all sides.

We listened to the individuals and needed to reshuffle the deck on ‘em. Gucci Mane vs Jeezy 💥

This isn’t a false alarm 🚨 The Tremendous Bowl of the South.🔥

Some stated it could NEVER occur, nevertheless it’s lastly ON.

This Thursday at 5pm PT/8pm ET on @applemusic in HD. Drinks by @Ciroc. pic.twitter.com/mfHNP28CQs

— Verzuz (@verzuzonline) November 15, 2020