Guerrilla gives you an official comic if you have purchased Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC

It has been a while since Guerrilla launched Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC after its success on PlayStation 4. If you have purchased the title on PC, to be more specific on GOG or Steam, Guerrilla gives you an official comic that expands your story. That yes, the comic is in digital format.

the comic is called Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk Digital Comic and you can receive it right now if you have purchased the Complete Edition of Horizon Zero Dawn. you have of limit until the August 9th at 02:00 in the morning, so don’t let this opportunity pass you by if you’d like to delve deeper into the Horizon universe.

You have a limit to get the comic until August 7Guerrilla Games reached a collaboration agreement with Titan Comics to bring the first volume of a graphic novel whose events occur after Horizon Zero Dawn. The comic is centered en Talanahwhich has the purpose of searching for a missing Aloy.

Horizon’s universe expands. After receiving this February his long-awaited sequel Forbidden West, Sony announced that it is working on the new Horizon series that will come out on Netflix. In addition, he will also have the team of The Boys. If you are interested in knowing more about this title, you can read the analysis of Horizon: Zero Dawn.

