Guerrilla talks concerning the sequel to Horizon Forbidden West: they have already got some concepts ready

Guerrilla Video games is already fascinated by a sequel to Horizon: Forbidden West.

Chatting with VG247, Ingenious Director Mathijs de Jonge stated that simply as Horizon: 0 Morning time established the tale issues of Forbidden West, it additionally the seeds had been planted for the 3rd recreation.

“This recreation ends with every other giant cliffhanger the place we get again to prepping some stuff for the following recreation.“, stated.

De Jonge didn’t divulge a lot more, however feedback that there are a number of tale components that the 3rd recreation can pull fromadditionally no longer showed on the authentic stage.

“Horizon is truly concerning the thriller; each and every of our tales has been about uncovering mysteries in each the traditional global and the existing, when the sport takes position“, stated. “In reality, there may be numerous backstory that we will faucet into to increase new storylines and create new mysteries from what we have already established.“.

The similar factor came about in Horizon: Forbidden West.as de Jonge defined that the terraforming machine that had to be repaired used to be a just right place to begin for the tale.

“Additionally, we had tales from the previous, from the Outdated Global, that we would have liked to faucet into. So we had so much to paintings with, in addition to understanding how we would have liked to adapt Aloy’s tale arc, and it simply roughly mixed from there.“, he added.

Horizon: Forbidden West introduced in February and has won a number of post-launch updates in keeping with participant comments. IGN named it one of the crucial most sensible ten open global video games of all time along The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Elden Ring, and others.