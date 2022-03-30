“Guess who in the family writes to you”: the new WhatsApp scam that will give you a few laughs and make a movie

One thing many scammers stand out for is their ability to elicit information from the victim without her realizing it, and then use that information against her. And it is just as useful when planning complex cyberattacks as it is when planning scams that are much more commonplace.

Although it is true that, if you do not work a little on the hidden extraction of information, sometimes it is your theoretical victim who ends up laughing at you.

Scheme of a scam

Throughout this month we have received some cases of the same scam that has been carried out via WhatsApp. The scheme is always the same:

Someone, from a telephone number that we do not know (although, until now, always located in an American country) Write us a message similar to the followingin some cases after a previous message in which they seem to assume that we know who is writing to you:

“Hello, how are you. I hope you are well. Guess who is writing to you from abroad. I am part of the family.”

When, inevitably, we ask our interlocutor who he is, the answer is always evasive (“Who do you think I am?”, “I can’t believe you forgot about me”), and encourages us to say our names to be able to be the ones who limit themselves to confirming the suggested identity.

Once they make sure we’ve taken the bait (or think we have), they proceed to tell us that they are in a situation of need (they are out of money at an airport, for example) and go on to ask us for a shipment of money .

During the conversation, they may make a brief WhatsApp voice call attempt, they hang up before we can answer (alleging some technical problem, frequently), to give an extra truth to the matter (how could they not be who we think if, after all, they were willing to speak with us out loud).

Remember: don’t ‘pull your tongue’, demand information from your interlocutor before giving it to yourself. And think that no one who is going through urgent financial difficulties is dedicated to making jokes so that you can guess who writes to you

In summary: a very common and uncomplicated scam scheme. But that gives a lot of play on the Internet when the alleged victim ‘sees the scam coming’ and chooses to fool the scammer.

When the victim sees you coming

The following conversation took place earlier this month, between a Spanish user and someone who wrote from a phone with a Bolivian prefix:





This weekend, it gone viral (over 173,000 ‘likes’ at the moment) another example of the same scam where the potential victim continues the joke a while longer to his interlocutor (who writes this time from an American telephone) setting up “a soap opera” of cuckolding and betrayal (and ‘colorful’ names) while the ‘poor’ scammer focuses on getting money to get out of the airport. A show: