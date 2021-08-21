Guffawing Budha Film (2021) Jai Ho: Solid, Roles, Tale, Free up Date

Guffawing Budha is a Malayalam language film. The film liberate date is 21 August 2021. It has Dayyana Hameed and so forth within the forged. The film will circulation on-line on Jai Ho.
Tale
The plot revolves round a circle of relatives stuffed with happiness. Issues take a flip as a different individual enters there. Will they be capable of get a brand new standpoint of existence and happiness?
Guffawing Budha Solid (Jai Ho)
- Ramesh Pisharody
- Manju Sunichen
- Dayyana Hameed
Director: Niju Soman
Style: Comedy, Drama
Language: Malayalam
Free up Date: 21 August 2021