Guffawing Budha Film (2021) Jai Ho: Solid, Roles, Tale, Free up Date

Guffawing Budha is a Malayalam language film. The film liberate date is 21 August 2021. It has Dayyana Hameed and so forth within the forged. The film will circulation on-line on Jai Ho.

Tale

The plot revolves round a circle of relatives stuffed with happiness. Issues take a flip as a different individual enters there. Will they be capable of get a brand new standpoint of existence and happiness?

Guffawing Budha Solid (Jai Ho)

Ramesh Pisharody

Manju Sunichen

Dayyana Hameed

Director: Niju Soman

Style: Comedy, Drama

Language: Malayalam

Free up Date: 21 August 2021