Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in Thriller Series ‘Floor’ at Apple

December 1, 2020
2 Min Read

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a drama sequence starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Selection has realized.

The sequence is titled “Floor” and hails from author and government producer Veronica West. Plot particulars on the sequence are being stored underneath wraps besides to say that it’s a psychological thriller. It’s going to include eight episodes with manufacturing slated to start subsequent yr.

Together with West, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will government produce by way of Howdy Sunshine. Mbatha-Raw will co-executive produce. Apple Studios will produce in affiliation with Howdy Sunshine.

The sequence retains Mbatha-Raw in the Apple fold, with the British actress having starred in the primary season of the streamer’s flagship drama “The Morning Present,” which stars and is government produced by Witherspoon. She can also be recognized for starring in the Emmy-winning “Black Mirror” episode “San Junipero.” Her function credit embrace tasks “The Cloverfield Paradox,” “Magnificence and the Beast” and “A Wrinkle in Time.”

She is repped by CAA, Nameless Content material and Curtis Brown Group.

West most just lately developed the Hulu sequence adaptation of “Excessive Constancy” starring Zoe Kravitz. She may also co-executive produce the upcoming “Dexter” revival at Showtime. Her different writing credit embrace “Bull,” “Chicago Hearth,” and “Hart of Dixie.”

She is repped by Administration 360.

“Floor” is the newest Howdy Sunshine challenge to discover a house at Apple. As well as to “The Morning Present,” Apple at present airs the drama “Fact Be Informed,” which Howdy Sunshine produces. Apple has additionally ordered the competitors sequence “My Type of Nation” from the corporate.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

