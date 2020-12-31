gugudan’s Hana Shares Heartfelt Letter To Fans After News Of Group’s Disbandment

Following the information of gugudan’s disbandment, chief Hana has shared her ideas in a handwritten letter to her followers.

On December 30, Jellyfish Leisure introduced that gugudan would formally be disbanding on December 31, 2020. Shortly afterwards, Hana took to the group’s official fan cafe to thank their followers in a heartfelt letter.

Expensive pals,

Whats up, that is gugudan’s Hana. On the finish of the yr, a treasured time throughout which we wrap up the yr, we’ve wound up having to convey sudden information. I really feel very sorry and regretful. Do you bear in mind the swelteringly sizzling summer time of 2016? Even now, I can’t neglect the primary time that gugudan stepped on stage and met Danjjaks [gugudan’s official fandom]. I feel I’ll bear in mind it for the remainder of my life. The times I spent as gugudan’s Hana, selling along with the opposite members, have been a really treasured time in my life.

After the information [of our disbandment] broke, many individuals despatched us their unsparing help and encouragement about our exhausting work and struggles up till now. Of course, we weren’t in a position to smile daily, however as a result of we had Danjjaks by our aspect, changing into a reliable pillar of energy for us, we have been in a position to dream larger, and we have been glad. And due to that, I used to be much more nervous about what to say on this message to you. In a scenario the place [Danjjaks] should have been extra anxious than anybody, I want I might have given you energy. I’m sorry.

When Danjjaks despatched me messages saying that as a result of I’m a powerful and good particular person, simply being my fan was sufficient to make them glad daily, I used to be truly the one who discovered energy [in your messages]. I hope that the explanation I used to be in a position to turn out to be a stronger particular person and discover energy, regardless of my shortcomings, was Danjjaks.

Right this moment was a day after I recalled my previous reminiscences clearly, one web page a time, as if I have been trying by way of outdated photographs. I’m grateful that after I consider my beloved gugudan members and Danjjaks, I discover myself smiling as an alternative of sighing. Though I’m extraordinarily unhappy that as a result of COVID-19, we’re unable to fulfill in particular person, please deal with your well being, and I hope we are able to meet once more sooner or later it doesn’t matter what. To all of you who stayed by gugudan’s aspect, supporting and loving us like inseparable greatest pals, I sincerely thanks with all my coronary heart.

Additionally, I like and miss you greater than Danjjaks know.

I’ll work more durable sooner or later in order that I can repay the love you’ve given us. I like you, Danjjaks.

From gugudan’s Hana.