gugudan’s Kim Sejeong Considering Role In New OCN Drama Based On Popular Webtoon

gugudan’s Kim Sejeong could also be gearing up for her return as an actress!

On June 9, it was reported that Kim Sejeong can be taking up the position of Do Ha Na within the upcoming OCN drama “Wonderful Rumor” (literal title). A supply from Jellyfish Leisure responded to the stories and acknowledged, “It’s true that Kim Sejeong has obtained a suggestion to play Do Ha Na within the OCN drama ‘Wonderful Rumor’ and he or she is presently trying over the provide.”

“Wonderful Rumor” is predicated on a webtoon of the identical title and tells the story of evil souls who return to earth to be able to dwell an everlasting life and the Counters who attempt to seize them. In the collection, Do Ha Na is somebody who is in a position to determine the placement of evil spirits along with her heightened sense of listening to. If Kim Sejeong agrees to tackle the position, this might be her first drama since final 12 months’s KBS drama “I Wanna Hear Your Track.”

Kim Sejeong has been branching out as each a singer and actress. She launched her first solo album “Plant” in March, and is presently making ready for her debut as a musical actress within the military musical “Return: The Promise of the Day” (literal title).

Keep tuned for extra updates

