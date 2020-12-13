gugudan’s Kim Sejeong Relives Her Traumatic Past In “The Uncanny Counter”

OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” has launched stills of Kim Sejeong within the upcoming episode.

Primarily based on a webtoon, “The Uncanny Counter” is about demon hunters referred to as “counters” who disguise themselves as workers of a noodle restaurant and battle demons who have come to Earth in pursuit of everlasting life. With simply 4 episodes, the drama stands at No. 2 in all-time OCN drama scores.

gugudan’s Kim Sejeong performs Do Ha Na, the “human radar” counter who has the ability of sensing demons. She additionally has psychometric talents, that means that she will learn recollections in folks and objects with a contact.

In one set of stills, Kim Sejeong and Okay Ja Yeon interact in a bodily battle in an elevator. Although her opponent is a strong demon, Do Ha Na doesn’t again down from the battle however approaches her opponent with a fierce expression. Even when she’s hoisted up within the air by way of demon power, she glares again at Okay Ja Yeon and reveals her willpower to win the battle.

Jo Byeong Gyu performs So Moon, an abnormal boy who will get a full set of superpowers when he joins the counters. In one other set of stills, So Moon follows Do Ha Na down a collection of darkish streets as she wanders the town, misplaced in thought. She involves a cease in entrance of a seedy home and appears up at it with a longing expression.

The manufacturing employees acknowledged, “In the December 12 episode, Kim Sejeong’s character’s previous might be unveiled. In the drama, Kim Sejeong is a curious character who shrouds herself in secrecy and hates to be touched by others. There might be a heart-aching plot twist in Kim Sejeong’s previous that may carry tears to viewers’ eyes. Kim Sejeong will present a brand new aspect of herself beginning in episode 5, and can make an impression along with her emotional performing.”

This episode of “The Uncanny Counter” airs on December 12 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

