gugudan’s Kim Sejeong Shows Love To Kim Jong Min For Sending A Gift To Her Drama Set

November 6, 2020
gugudan’s Kim Sejeong just lately thanked Kim Jong Min for sending a considerate present to the set of her upcoming drama!

On November 5, Kim Sejeong uploaded images of herself posing with the espresso truck despatched by Kim Jong Min. The banner reads, “I want you enormous success with great viewership scores! I’m supporting you Sejeong!” The banner is signed off as Kim Jong Min of “Busted!”, the thriller selection program the 2 stars had been forged members of.

She captioned the primary submit “I’m going to take 100 selfies later” with the hashtags “I really like you” and “Kim Jong Min” and the second submit with “hehehehehe.”

Kim Sejeong’s upcoming OCN drama “The Uncanny Counter” is ready to premiere on November 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

