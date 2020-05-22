gugudan’s Kim Sejeong Talks About Producing Music, How She Has Changed Since Debut, And More

gugudan’s Kim Sejeong seems each refreshing and stylish in her current pictorial for Singles journal!

All through your entire picture shoot, Kim Sejeong exuded a vivid vitality with a smile that by no means left her face. When requested about how she releases her vitality, she shared, “I play pranks on folks I’m near, and I typically dance whereas altering garments.”

Not too long ago, Kim Sejeong launched her first solo mini album “Plant.” Except the title observe “Plant,” Kim Sejeong co-wrote the music and lyrics for the entire songs on the album. The artist revealed that after wrapping up her promotions, she had been taking a break. She shared, “Nevertheless, I’m not lazy relating to engaged on producing songs. You need to put together upfront if you wish to showcase your work every time the chance arises. Once I get an concept, I instantly talk with the composers.”

Kim Sejeong additionally shared that music concurrently makes her really feel particular and uncertain. She revealed, “When a musical inspiration flashes by in my head, I really feel particular like I’ve develop into a tremendous particular person, nevertheless it additionally makes me cautious by making me surprise if I’ve deluded myself.”

Moreover, the artist talked about how she’s modified since her debut. Kim Sejeong shared that she was within the technique of studying to develop into extra snug. She defined, “Earlier than, I needed to put in effort to develop into snug, however now I’m studying to let go. I’ve to be snug with a view to present my most pure self.”

Lastly, Kim Sejeong talked about what sort of particular person she needs to be 10 years down the street. She shared that she admires Kim Jong Min for constructing a personality and picture that represents him so nicely. Kim Sejeong defined that she needs to do one thing related, including, “I need to take pleasure in myself comfortably by a personality that represents me.”

