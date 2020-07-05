gugudan’s Sally To Debut In New Group After Making It Into Final Lineup Of China’s “Produce Camp”; Bandmates Congratulate Her

gugudan’s Sally has made it into the ultimate lineup of Chinese language survival present “Produce Camp 2020” (“Chuang 2020”)!

Spoiler

On July four native time, the newest season of the official Chinese language model of Mnet’s “Produce 101” aired its ultimate episode, and Sally positioned sixth within the ultimate rankings.

As a member of the ultimate lineup, Sally shall be debuting within the new seven-member group BonBon Ladies 303 below her given identify Liu Xiening.

Even earlier than the ultimate broadcast, a number of of Sally’s fellow gugudan members took to Instagram Tales to specific their love and help for his or her bandmate.

Mimi posted a cute picture that she had taken with Sally and wrote, “The ultimate efficiency of ‘Chuang 2020’!! Liu unnie, hehehehe. Let’s go, Liu Xiening! Danjjaks [gugudan’s official fandom], please present her quite a lot of help, hehe.”

Hana additionally shared a photograph of herself with Sally and affectionately wrote, “A photograph with Xiening, whom I really like probably the most. That expression [of hers] has all the things: cuteness, playfulness, innocence, and extra. Xiening, there’ll all the time be members and Danjjaks that help you in Korea. All the time imagine in your self.”

Later, after Sally had been introduced because the sixth-place winner, Hana returned to Instagram Tales to excitedly announce, “Sally has positioned sixth on ‘Chuang 2020’ and is confirmed for debut! Please present her quite a lot of help sooner or later!!!”

Nayoung shared a screenshot of Sally giving her acceptance speech and wrote, “Liu Xiening is the perfect. Sally, you’ve labored so exhausting, and you probably did an important job. I miss you a lot. I really like you.”

Soyee equally posted a screenshot of Sally from the present and wrote, “I’m so happy with my good friend. Congratulations. I really like you and miss you.”

In the meantime, Mina expressed her love and help for her bandmate by writing her congratulations in Chinese language.

Congratulations to Sally!

The ultimate episode of “Chuang 2020” will quickly be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, compensate for the earlier episode of the present under!

Watch Now