Gui Minhai: Chinese court sentences Swedish bookseller to 10 years jail

Picture copyright

Getty Photos Picture caption



Mr Gui has been out and in of Chinese detention for years





A Chinese court has sentenced Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai to 10 years in jail for “illegally offering intelligence abroad”.

Mr Gui has been out and in of Chinese detention since 2015, when he went lacking throughout a vacation in Thailand.

The ex-Hong Kong primarily based writer was taken into custody in 2018 on his method to Beijing.

Mr Gui, 56, is thought to have printed books on the non-public lives of Chinese Communist Celebration leaders.

He was certainly one of 5 booksellers that owned a small bookstore in Hong Kong. In 2015, all 5 went lacking at completely different instances however have been later freed – solely Mr Gui stays in Chinese detention.

The Ningbo Intermediate Individuals’s Court stated in a press release on Monday that he had additionally been stripped of political rights for 5 years. It stated that he wouldn’t attraction the decision.

The court added that his Chinese citizenship had been reinstated in 2018. It isn’t clear if Mr Gui has given up his Swedish citizenship however China doesn’t recognise twin citizenship.

A compelled confession?

Mr Gui first made headlines in 2015 when he vanished from Thailand and resurfaced in China.

After his disappearance, there have been allegations that he had been kidnapped by Chinese brokers throughout worldwide borders in an extrajudicial course of.

Chinese officers, nevertheless, say Mr Gui and the 4 different males all went to China voluntarily.

The bookseller in the end confessed to being concerned in a deadly visitors accident greater than a decade earlier – a confession supporters say was compelled.

He served two years in jail however he was arrested months after his launch whereas he was travelling to the Chinese capital of Beijing with two Swedish diplomats.

China later launched a video interview that includes Mr Gui. In it, he accused Sweden of “sensationalising” his case.

Human rights teams together with Amnesty Worldwide warned that the interview had the hallmarks of a compelled confession.

It isn’t unusual for Chinese legal suspects to seem in “confessional” movies.