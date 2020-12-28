Guideline For New Year Celebration: Every year of the New Year program will be monitored by drone, so many people join the celebration, read the police

Guideline For New Year Celebration: New Year 2021 will be welcomed amid Corona virus epidemic. The celebration will not be with the crowd due to Corona Virus. People may be waiting to meet each other and celebrate New Year Celebration, but Noida Police has released the guidelines. This guideline has to be taken care of before celebrating. Also Read – Bihar will get ‘Digital India Award’, President will be honored for better work in Corona era

Do not gather more than 100 people, stay in homes

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner of Police Alok Singh said that more than 100 people will not be allowed to gather in the events organized on the occasion of the New Year in view of the corona virus and permission is already given to organize the program. Have to take Alok Singh has appealed to the people of the district to welcome the New Year by staying in their homes due to the transition of Kovid-19. He has also issued guidelines for those who organize programs on the occasion of New Year. Also Read – New Year 2021: Prevents prosperity, do such things kept at home, before the new year, do outside

Alok Singh said that the threat of corona virus has not been postponed in the district, so all citizens should celebrate the New Year celebration in their homes. He said that the Uttar Pradesh administration is serious towards preventing the infection of Corona. Clear guidelines have been issued by the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the New Year’s events. Also Read – $ 900 billion package: Unemployed in America will get so much money every week, Donald Trump signed

Organizers will have to give their details

Giving information about the guidelines issued by the Police Commissioner, he said that the organizers will have to get permission from their respective DCPs to organize the programs on the occasion of New Year. The organizers will also have to provide their name, address and mobile number. He told that more than 100 people will not be able to participate in any program at one time. The organizers will have to inform in advance about the estimated number of people participating in the program.

Must follow the corona protocol

In the programs to be organized, the organizers will have to follow the Kovid-19 guidelines. He said that social distance, use of masks, arrangement of thermal scanning and adequate sanitization will have to be made in all programs. All the organizers in the New Year’s events will have to follow the orders of the Supreme Court regarding the use of DJs and sound systems.

Drone cameras will keep an eye

The official said that for the purpose of ensuring compliance with the Kovid-19 rules, monitoring of drone cameras will also be done at the sensitive sites concerned. He said that the violators will take action with immediate effect. According to official figures, 89 people have died in Gautam Buddha Nagar so far from Kovid-19. On Sunday, 477 patients were being treated.