Guidelines for beating the Field Breaker in Ultimate Myth VII Remake’s INTERmission DLC

The DLC INTERmission Ultimate Myth VII Remake, regardless of now not being specifically in depth, has some secondary content material. We noticed it with the posters of El Paraíso de las Tortugas, Fortress Condor and now it’s the flip of the minigame Field breaker.

It’s not the primary time that we see this problem, because it used to be additionally a part of certainly one of Cloud’s duties in the primary tale. On the other hand, it’s the flip of the most efficient identified ninja in Wutai and with some easy guidelines it may be really easy to reach the minimal targets of every section thus profitable nice awards.

How will we play Field Breaker?

We will be able to get entry to this minigame from Bankruptcy 2 within the Shinra Development. After the primary cinematic with Scarlet we will be able to have get entry to to the B14 ground.

As soon as inside of we will be able to see that inside of there may be several types of containers relying for your colour and punctuation. First there are the oranges which are value 100 issues, the pink ones 200, the white ones of one,500 after which there are the purple ones for additional time.

Subsequent we will be able to have to damage them, however some are extra resistant than others. The purple ones are prone to bodily assaults, the blue ones to magic, and the white ones to skills like Whirlwind.





There are two issue modes: Sentinel and Soldier. In every of them there are 3 rankings to reach and in keeping with them we will be able to download one prize or every other.

The listing will be the following for Sentinel:

5,000 issues: chaining topic

10,000 issues: shipment topic

20,000 issues – Cruel Topic

For Soldier the rankings are:

10,000 issues: house topic

30,000 issues: profitable topic

50,000 issues: enjoy topic

To get to those heights with out a lot hardship, you need to employ the skills. Repeatedly we will be able to need to fill the bar and whilst we assault, however every time we will be able to we will have to use them.

What I generally do is attempt to put myself in a gaggle of giant containers after which use Whirlwind or Exorcism, (the second one perfect). We will have to additionally prioritize teams of containers or the containers with the best rating at the person ones and every time we see a field of time take it. The triangle assault is somewhat helpful on this sport.

