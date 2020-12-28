Guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor Kovid-19, need to be alert to new types of virus

Coronavirus in india: The central government said on Monday that the number of patients undergoing Kovid-19 in the country has been steadily decreasing, but cases of infection have increased rapidly and a new type of virus has emerged in the UK. There is a need to maintain surveillance and vigilance. Also Read – Uttarakhand: Trivandra Singh Rawat, admitted to Doon Hospital, was corona a few days ago

The ministry said in a statement that it has issued new guidelines in connection with monitoring (status) of Kovid-19 and these guidelines will remain in effect till 31 January.

The ministry said, "(Kovid-19K in the country) there has been a steady decline in under-served patients and new cases of infection, but in the wake of increasing cases globally and a new type of virus in Britain, surveillance, prevention and There is a need to maintain vigilance.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said, “Continue to carefully demarcate the prohibited areas, strictly follow the prescribed measures to prevent the spread of infection in these areas, promote appropriate behavior related to Kovid and implement them strictly Go and the standard operating procedure (SOP) suggested in respect of various activities should be followed with utmost seriousness. “

