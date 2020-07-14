Guidelines issued for states, union territories on education of children of migrant laborers

new Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Tuesday issued a guideline for the states and union territories regarding the education of the children of migrant laborers returning to their homes due to the Kovid-19 epidemic and asked them to ensure that the name of the children from schools Do not cut. The Ministry of Human Resource Development said that the states have been asked to prepare a data bank of such children who have migrated from other states or elsewhere from the same state. Such children will be recorded as ‘migrant’ or ‘temporarily unavailable’ in the data bank. Also Read – Bengluru Lockdown: Total Lockdown will be applicable from today, know what will open and what will not?

Such data bank can be prepared by each school and in this, information can be collected by contacting the parents of the children studying in their schools in person or by contacting phone, WhatsApp, neighbor. During this period, information about their place of stay can also be recorded in this data bank. Such children who have gone away may be shown as migrant or temporarily unavailable in the nomination.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has said in its guidelines that full vigilance should be taken that the names of children should not be removed from the school as there is always a possibility of them returning at any time. Their numbers can be reported to the Directorate General of Education in order to compensate them for the costs associated with the distribution of midday meals, books and costumes, if it has not been done before. The ministry has suggested that the state government can direct each school to admit the recently returned children in the village without asking for any proof of identity and without asking for any documents.