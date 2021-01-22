Guido Pella exploded against the Australia Open in the middle of the strict quarantine: “They haven’t cleaned our room for a week”

Tennis – Australian Open – Third Round – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 24, 2020. Argentina’s Guido Pella in action during his match against Italy’s Fabio Fognini. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Some of the participants of the next Australian Open who landed in the country of Oceania since U.S and United Arab Emirates generated a stir with their arrival: 47 tennis players They were isolated by the appearance of three positive cases of coronavirus in the airplanes that transported all the athletes. Among the passengers were the Argentines Guido Pella and Juan Ignacio Londero.

One of the tournament directors, Craig Tiley, revealed that the positive cases that were found were on flights from The Angels and Abu Dabi. All passengers, being considered close contact, must be quarantined for 14 days in a hotel in the country. Pella, unhappy with the conditions in which the organization planned the isolations, published a story showing his discontent.

Guido’s complaint on his Instagram account (@guido_pella)

“Imagine that our room hasn’t been cleaned for a week, miraculously they give us towels and the food is made of cardboard. We couldn’t get a clean sheet … But hey, we’re still strong (put it) “, wrote the Argentine tennis player in one of his social networks while he is physically available inside his room waiting to be able to fulfill the quarantine and then do the preparation in the open air.

In addition, one of the few amenities that the organization of the Australian Open provided to athletes in quarantine is a stationary bicycle inside the room to perform aerobic work. Then, the day to day seems to be an ordeal and staying in perfect physical condition is complicated in so little space and with few training tools.

Putintseva filmed the rodent walking through her room

But one of the great scandals occurred in the room of the tennis player from Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva. He uploaded a video to social networks in which filmed a mouse walking inside the room. Although she had complained hours ago, she was never changed rooms. In addition, he took advantage of how viral his publication became and fired a criticism of the organization: “They didn’t put me in a nice hotel like other tennis players.”

The biggest complaint from the participants is that the Australian Open He never warned that if there was a positive case inside the plane, all the travelers on it would be isolated for two weeks. Several argued that if they knew before they would have alternated the way to get to Melbourne to play the tournament or that they had even been told that the quarantine was done only if the tennis player or part of the player’s work staff tested positive.

