Guild of Music Supervisors Announces Education Event and Film Festival

The Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) has introduced the complete agenda for its third annual occasion and movie competition in partnership with Mondo.NYC.

Amongst these collaborating are Bryan Cosgrove, head of artistic music licensing for TikTok, and Sam Hayflitch from Viacom and +1 The Vote. “Mr. SOUL!” and “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” will even display screen.

For the primary time, the occasion will probably be accompanied by a three-night movie competition that includes music-oriented full-length documentaries and Q&As with the music supervisors and administrators who labored on the initiatives.

Each the NYC Education Event and Film Festival will discover the alternatives and challenges of supervision and sync and grasp licensing, and how associated applied sciences like AI, knowledge assortment/analytics and extra could affect them.

This system takes place on Thursday, October 15 from 12:00 midday to six:00 p.m. ET.

FULL AGENDA BELOW:

October 15, 2020

Convention Kickoff: 12:00 midday ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TikTok is Blowing Up: The Digital Mannequin for Music in Promoting

Sponsor: De Wolfe Music

Moderator

• Jonathan Hecht – Founder & Music Supervisor, Venn Arts

Panelists

• Bryan Cosgrove – Inventive Music Licensing, TikTok

• Plus different members of the TikTok Music staff

In a dialog with members of TikTok’s Inventive Licensing staff, Jonathan Hecht explores the platform’s rising significance to the promoting market. This panel dialogue will cowl how manufacturers are leveraging TikTok’s inner groups, developments and visible and musical artists via particular case research, highlighting alternatives and challenges for licensors and rights holders.

Music Supervision & The 2020 Election: Political Marketing campaign Music & PSAs Getting Out the Vote

Sponsor: Viacom

Moderator; Andrew Hampp – Founder, 1803 LLC; Columnist, Selection

Panelists

• Sam Hayflitch – Viacom, +1 The Vote

• Chris Robertson – Music Supervisor, “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” Documentary

Within the run-up to the 2020 election, marketing campaign music is entrance and heart, getting used each legally and illegally. Add the proliferation of “get out the vote” PSAs to the combination and it’s clear that music is powering the message of this most uncommon 12 months. Be taught the way it all occurs from key company executives serving to to get this music created.

AI and Information for Music & Media: A Courageous New World

Sponsor: SyncFloor

Moderators

• J Bonilla – Inventive Accomplice/Founder, The Components Music

• Patricia Joseph – Synchsonic

Panelists

• Kirt Debique – CEO & CTO at SyncFloor

• Paul Greco – Govt Director of Music & Audio Manufacturing, Wunderman Thompson North America

• Drew Silverstein – Co-founder, CEO, Amper Music

• Scott Simonelli – CEO and Co-Founder, Veritonic

This panel drills down into the affect of rising applied sciences, synthetic intelligence and knowledge assortment/analytics on the world of music supervision. How does rising tech affect the creation, choice and use of music in media? We’ll spotlight some of our favourite bleeding edge tech.

Variety, Fairness and Inclusion: At all times An Crucial

Sponsor: Viacom

Moderator

• Jazz Tangcay – Artisians Editor, Selection

Panelists

• Rebecca Grierson – Free The Work

• Rachel Hilsop – Editor-in-Chief, Okayplayer

• Mali Hunter – Proprietor, EarthGirl/The Retnuh Company

• Bahareh Kamali – SVP Viacom, First Time Director’s Program

• Stefanie Diaz Matos – Music Supervisor, Raedio

An inspirational take a look at music and visible media organizations which might be proactively addressing systemic racial and gender bias in our business in addition to pathways towards enhancing alternatives for all. We carry collectively leaders from a variety of areas throughout the business for this candid dialogue.

A Music Recognizing Session for Visible Media: Behind the Curtain

Companions: ASCAP, BMI & SESAC

Moderators

• Jonathan McHugh – Music Supervisor, GMS Board Member

• Ed Gerrard – Music Supervisor, GMS Board Member

Panelists

• Robert Glasper – Composer

• Ruwanga Samath – Composer

• Jonathan Zalben – Composer

An essential panel/workshop that breaks down the challenges and alternatives of how music is created in at this time’s Zoom world, the collaborative course of, and new instruments and methods accessible to all members of the artistic and placement ecosystem.

30 Minute Promoting Deep Dive

Moderator

• Al Risi – Music Supervisor and Founder, Groove Guild

Panelist

• Alec Stern – Director of Music, DDB Chicago

Alec Stern, Chicago-based director of music at DDB will break down a current advert marketing campaign’s music and what goes into music creation for adverts in 2020.

New for 2020, Mondo and GMS are proud to launch their debut NYC Film Festival, presenting a feature-length music-oriented movie every of three nights, October 14-16, adopted by an intimate speak with the movie’s music supervisor, composer, director and/or producer.

Opening Night time movie 10/14 “Mr. SOUL”

Earlier than Oprah, earlier than Arsenio, there was “Mr. SOUL.” Ellis Haizlip ensures the Revolution will probably be televised with “SOUL!,” America’s first “Black Tonight Present.” From 1968 to 1973, the public-television 123 present SOUL!, guided by the enigmatic producer and host Ellis Haizlip, provided an unfiltered, uncompromising celebration of Black literature, poetry, music, and politics — voices that had few different choices for nationwide publicity and, in consequence, discovered this system an inconceivable place to name dwelling. The sequence was among the many first to supply expanded photographs of African Individuals on tv, shifting the gaze from inner-city poverty and violence to the vibrancy of the Black Arts Motion. With members’ recollections and a bevy of nice archival clips, Mr. SOUL captures a important second in tradition whose affect continues to resonate.

• Publish Film Q&A with Director Melisa Haizlip

• Music Supervisor: Ed Gerrard

• Composer: Robert Glasper

Second Night time movie 10/15 “Lengthy Stay Rock…Have a good time The Chaos”

Viewers will get a front-row seat of what makes the exhausting rock fan wish to crowd surf, lose their minds and combine it up within the mosh pit or simply throw all warning to the wind and take part within the final neighborhood mayhem, the “Wall of Demise.” We observe some of these passionate followers as they drop all the pieces to “commune” with their “rock household” at festivals reminiscent of “Rock on The Vary,” “Louder Than Life” and “Aftershock,” or wherever the street takes them to rejoice the chaos that’s rock ‘n roll. That includes unique interviews with the main titans of rock together with Metallica, Weapons N’ Roses, Slipknot, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, 5 Finger Demise Punch, Prophets Of Rage, Greta Van Fleet, Halestorm and many, many extra. “Lengthy Stay Rock” additionally explores the inescapable darkish facet of this chosen way of life, chronicling such delicate matters as substance abuse, despair, loss of life and the unstated truths which might be sadly too commonplace within the rock ‘n roll world.

• Q&A with Director/Music Supervisor Jonathan McHugh

• Producer: Gary Spivack

Closing Night time movie

“Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President” chronicles the function of fashionable music in propelling a comparatively unknown candidate from Georgia to the White Home, and the numerous function that music has performed in President Carter’s life and work. The movie reveals how Carter’s life-long ardour for music gave him an sudden edge as a presidential candidate, as he tapped right into a drive that transcended racial and generational divides, and typically social gathering traces. Carter’s appreciation for all genres of music and friendships with the likes of Bob Dylan, Gregg Allman, Johnny Money and June Carter Money, and Willie Nelson, helped to outline his administration. “Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President” combines intimate interviews with many of his rock and roll mates together with Bono, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy Buffett, Roseanne Money, Chuck Leavell, Paul Simon, Andrew Younger, and Madeline Albright. That includes uncommon, archival era-defining stay performances from Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, Paul Simon and Bob Dylan amongst others, director Mary Wharton traces how Carter’s real approachability, mixed with the unifying energy of music, turned key to his political enchantment and allowed him to attach with voters who could solely have identified him as a small-town peanut farmer.

• Publish Film Q&A with Director Mary Wharton

• Music Supervisor: Chris Robertson