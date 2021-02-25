Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Nominees Announced for 2021

Nominees for the eleventh Annual Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) Awards have been revealed. Recognizing the craft of music supervision in movie, tv, video games, promoting and trailers, earlier winners have included such top-of-their-field music supervisors as Mary Ramos (“As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood), Robin Urdang (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Kier Lehman (“Queen & Slim”).
Among the many movie nominees for the 2021 version of the GMS Awards, which was pushed to April with a purpose to align with the rescheduled Oscars, are frontrunners like “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” “Soul” and “Promising Younger Girl.” Tv reveals that scored nods embody “Watchmen,” “Higher Name Saul” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Songwriters, artists and music supervisors can be acknowledged collectively for the class of greatest tune written and/or recorded for movie.
As beforehand introduced, Quincy Jones will obtain the Icon Award. Maureen Crowe, the founding president of the Guild, will obtain the group’s prestigious Legacy Award. It was Crowe who created the GMS Awards in 2010 and has lengthy advocated for music supervisors. Her work resulted in securing membership within the music department of The Tv Academy, which led to the creation of an Emmy Award for music supervision, along with growing the illustration of ladies successful Emmys.
The awards present will happen nearly on April 11. For extra data, head to the GMS website.
See the complete checklist of nominees beneath.
FILM
Finest Music Supervision for Movie Budgeted Over $25 Million
Jonathan Leahy (“Invoice & Ted Face The Music”)
Becky Bentham (“Eurovision”)
Julia Michels (“Jingle Jangle”)
Tom MacDougall (“Soul”)
Angela Leus (uncredited) (“Trolls World Tour”)
Finest Music Supervision for Movie Budgeted Beneath $25 Million
Season Kent (“Happiest Season”)
Linda Cohen (“The Excessive Word”)
Dan Wilcox (“I’m Your Girl”)
Kevin Edelman (“I Nonetheless Imagine”)
Daybreak Sutter Madell (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)
Finest Music Supervision for Movie Budgeted Beneath $10 Million
Tracy McKnight (“The Half Of It”)
Liz Gallacher (“Army Wives”)
Robin Urdang (“Palm Springs”)
Susan Jacobs (“Promising Younger Girl”)
Finest Music Supervision for Movie Budgeted Beneath $5 Million
Jessica Moore (“Babyteeth”)
Greg Danylyshyn (“Burden”)
Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter (“The Cuban”)
Joe Rodríguez & Javier Nuño (“I’m No Longer Right here”/”Ya No Estoy Aquí”)
Adèle Ho, Graham Kurzner (“Yellow Rose”)
Finest Tune Written and/or Recorded for a Movie
“Turntables” from “All In: The Combat for Democracy”
Author: George “George 2.0” A. Peters II, Janelle “Django Jane” Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III
Carried out By: Janelle Monáe
Music Supervisor: Andrew Gross
“Love Myself” from “The Excessive Word”
Author: Greg Kurstin, Sarah Aarons
Carried out By: Tracee Ellis Ross
Music Supervisor: Linda Cohen
“Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle”
Author: John Stephens
Carried out By: Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose
Music Supervisor: Julia Michels
“Carried Me with You” from “Onward”
Author: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth
Carried out By: Brandi Carlile
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of Chicago 7”
Author: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton
Carried out By: Celeste
Music Supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton
TELEVISION
Finest Music Supervision – Tv Drama
Ashley Neumeister – American Soul – Season 2
Thomas Golubić – Higher Name Saul – Season 5
Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy – Hollywood – Season 1
Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos – P-Valley – Season 1
Liza Richardson – Watchmen – Season 1
Finest Music Supervision – Tv Comedy or Musical
Andrea von Foerster (” Dawn” – Season 1)
Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld, Tom Wolfe ( “Excessive Constancy” – Season 1)
Kier Lehman (“Insecure” – Season 4)
Robin Urdang (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Season 3)
Matt Biffa (“Intercourse Schooling” – Season 2)
Finest Music Supervision – Actuality Tv
Robin Kaye, Ashley Viergever (“American Idol”– Season 4)
Cathy Duncan (“America’s Most Musical Household” – Season 1)
Matthew Hearon-Smith (“Legendary” – Season 1)
Meryl Ginsberg (“The Masked Singer” – Season 3)
Finest Music Supervision – Tv Film
Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine (“Patsy & Loretta”)
Liz Gallacher (“The Sleepover”)
Marius de Vries (“Stargirl”)
Warren Fischer, Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington (“To All of the Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You”)
Finest Tune Written and/or Recorded for Tv
Title: “Construct It Up”
Songwriter: Ingrid Michaelson
Artist: Ingrid Michaelson
Program: “Little Fires All over the place”
Episode: #108 “Discover a Manner”
Music Supervisor: Mary Ramos
Title: “Memorized”
Songwriters: Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla
Artist: Blake Stadnik
Program: “This Is Us”
Episode: #401 “Strangers”
Music Supervisors: Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe
Title: “One Much less Angel”
Songwriters: Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore
Artist: Darius de Haas
Program: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Episode: #301 “Strike Up the Band”
Music Supervisor: Robin Urdang
Title: “The Manner It Used to Be”
Songwriters: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Artists: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Program: “Watchmen”
Episode: #106 “This Extraordinary Being”
Music Supervisor: Liza Richardson
Title: “The Entire of the Moon”
Songwriter: Michael Scott
Artist: Fiona Apple
Program: “The Affair”
Episode: #511
Music Supervisor: Michael Hill
DOCUMENTARIES
Finest Music Supervision for a Documentary
Liz Gallacher (“Belushi”)
Aminé Ramer (“Crip Camp”)
Ian Neil (“Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan”)
Chris Robertson (“Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President”)
Ed Gerrard (“Mr. Soul!”)
Finest Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Jon Ernst (“Cheer”)
Willa Yudell (“Helter Skelter: An American Delusion”)
Rudy Chung (“The Final Dance”)
Dan Wilcox (“Road Meals: Latin America”)
TRAILERS
Finest Music Supervision in a Trailer
Mike Lynn (“Judas And The Black Messiah”)
Brian Murphy (“Jungleland”)
Gregory Sweeney (“Land”)
Chase Casanova (“By no means Hardly ever Generally All the time”)
Mike Lynn (“Items of A Girl”)
ADVERTISING
Finest Music Supervision in Promoting (Synch)
David Lapinsky – Procter & Gamble (“The Selection”)
Andy Hamm – Apple (“A Journey Into The Valley Of Fireplace – Shot on iPhone”)
Mike Ladman – New York Instances (“Life Wants Reality”)
Mike Ladman – Fb (“By no means Misplaced”)
Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Zillow (“The Actual Worth of Residence”)
Finest Music Supervision in Promoting (Authentic Music)
Rebecca Grierson (JaxJox “The All-In-One Interactive Studio”)
Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk (Xfinity Cell “Go Your Personal Manner”)
Jessie Kalikow – Apple – (“The Magic Of Mini feat. Tierra Whack”)
Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple iPhone 12 Professional – (“Make Motion pictures Like The Motion pictures”)
Mike Ladman – Hennessy – ( “Maurice And The Black Bear Faculty”)
VIDEO GAMES
Finest Music Supervision in a Video Sport
Karyn Rachtman – “Past Blue”
Eric Craig – “Cyberpunk 2077”
Cybele Pettus – “FIFA 21”
Eric Kalver – “Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1+2”
Mary Ramos – “Wasteland 3”
