Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Nominees Announced for 2021

Nominees for the eleventh Annual Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) Awards have been revealed. Recognizing the craft of music supervision in movie, tv, video games, promoting and trailers, earlier winners have included such top-of-their-field music supervisors as Mary Ramos (“As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood), Robin Urdang (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Kier Lehman (“Queen & Slim”).

Among the many movie nominees for the 2021 version of the GMS Awards, which was pushed to April with a purpose to align with the rescheduled Oscars, are frontrunners like “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” “Soul” and “Promising Younger Girl.” Tv reveals that scored nods embody “Watchmen,” “Higher Name Saul” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Songwriters, artists and music supervisors can be acknowledged collectively for the class of greatest tune written and/or recorded for movie.

As beforehand introduced, Quincy Jones will obtain the Icon Award. Maureen Crowe, the founding president of the Guild, will obtain the group’s prestigious Legacy Award. It was Crowe who created the GMS Awards in 2010 and has lengthy advocated for music supervisors. Her work resulted in securing membership within the music department of The Tv Academy, which led to the creation of an Emmy Award for music supervision, along with growing the illustration of ladies successful Emmys.

The awards present will happen nearly on April 11. For extra data, head to the GMS website.

See the complete checklist of nominees beneath.

FILM

Finest Music Supervision for Movie Budgeted Over $25 Million

Jonathan Leahy (“Invoice & Ted Face The Music”)

Becky Bentham (“Eurovision”)

Julia Michels (“Jingle Jangle”)

Tom MacDougall (“Soul”)

Angela Leus (uncredited) (“Trolls World Tour”)

Finest Music Supervision for Movie Budgeted Beneath $25 Million

Season Kent (“Happiest Season”)

Linda Cohen (“The Excessive Word”)

Dan Wilcox (“I’m Your Girl”)

Kevin Edelman (“I Nonetheless Imagine”)

Daybreak Sutter Madell (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)

Finest Music Supervision for Movie Budgeted Beneath $10 Million

Tracy McKnight (“The Half Of It”)

Liz Gallacher (“Army Wives”)

Robin Urdang (“Palm Springs”)

Susan Jacobs (“Promising Younger Girl”)

Finest Music Supervision for Movie Budgeted Beneath $5 Million

Jessica Moore (“Babyteeth”)

Greg Danylyshyn (“Burden”)

Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter (“The Cuban”)

Joe Rodríguez & Javier Nuño (“I’m No Longer Right here”/”Ya No Estoy Aquí”)

Adèle Ho, Graham Kurzner (“Yellow Rose”)

Finest Tune Written and/or Recorded for a Movie

“Turntables” from “All In: The Combat for Democracy”

Author: George “George 2.0” A. Peters II, Janelle “Django Jane” Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III

Carried out By: Janelle Monáe

Music Supervisor: Andrew Gross

“Love Myself” from “The Excessive Word”

Author: Greg Kurstin, Sarah Aarons

Carried out By: Tracee Ellis Ross

Music Supervisor: Linda Cohen

“Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle”

Author: John Stephens

Carried out By: Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose

Music Supervisor: Julia Michels

“Carried Me with You” from “Onward”

Author: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth

Carried out By: Brandi Carlile

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of Chicago 7”

Author: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton

Carried out By: Celeste

Music Supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton

TELEVISION

Finest Music Supervision – Tv Drama

Ashley Neumeister – American Soul – Season 2

Thomas Golubić – Higher Name Saul – Season 5

Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy – Hollywood – Season 1

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos – P-Valley – Season 1

Liza Richardson – Watchmen – Season 1

Finest Music Supervision – Tv Comedy or Musical

Andrea von Foerster (” Dawn” – Season 1)

Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld, Tom Wolfe ( “Excessive Constancy” – Season 1)

Kier Lehman (“Insecure” – Season 4)

Robin Urdang (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Season 3)

Matt Biffa (“Intercourse Schooling” – Season 2)

Finest Music Supervision – Actuality Tv

Robin Kaye, Ashley Viergever (“American Idol”– Season 4)

Cathy Duncan (“America’s Most Musical Household” – Season 1)

Matthew Hearon-Smith (“Legendary” – Season 1)

Meryl Ginsberg (“The Masked Singer” – Season 3)

Finest Music Supervision – Tv Film

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine (“Patsy & Loretta”)

Liz Gallacher (“The Sleepover”)

Marius de Vries (“Stargirl”)

Warren Fischer, Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington (“To All of the Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You”)

Finest Tune Written and/or Recorded for Tv

Title: “Construct It Up”

Songwriter: Ingrid Michaelson

Artist: Ingrid Michaelson

Program: “Little Fires All over the place”

Episode: #108 “Discover a Manner”

Music Supervisor: Mary Ramos

Title: “Memorized”

Songwriters: Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla

Artist: Blake Stadnik

Program: “This Is Us”

Episode: #401 “Strangers”

Music Supervisors: Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe

Title: “One Much less Angel”

Songwriters: Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore

Artist: Darius de Haas

Program: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Episode: #301 “Strike Up the Band”

Music Supervisor: Robin Urdang

Title: “The Manner It Used to Be”

Songwriters: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Artists: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Program: “Watchmen”

Episode: #106 “This Extraordinary Being”

Music Supervisor: Liza Richardson

Title: “The Entire of the Moon”

Songwriter: Michael Scott

Artist: Fiona Apple

Program: “The Affair”

Episode: #511

Music Supervisor: Michael Hill

DOCUMENTARIES

Finest Music Supervision for a Documentary

Liz Gallacher (“Belushi”)

Aminé Ramer (“Crip Camp”)

Ian Neil (“Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan”)

Chris Robertson (“Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President”)

Ed Gerrard (“Mr. Soul!”)

Finest Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Jon Ernst (“Cheer”)

Willa Yudell (“Helter Skelter: An American Delusion”)

Rudy Chung (“The Final Dance”)

Dan Wilcox (“Road Meals: Latin America”)

TRAILERS

Finest Music Supervision in a Trailer

Mike Lynn (“Judas And The Black Messiah”)

Brian Murphy (“Jungleland”)

Gregory Sweeney (“Land”)

Chase Casanova (“By no means Hardly ever Generally All the time”)

Mike Lynn (“Items of A Girl”)

ADVERTISING

Finest Music Supervision in Promoting (Synch)

David Lapinsky – Procter & Gamble (“The Selection”)

Andy Hamm – Apple (“A Journey Into The Valley Of Fireplace – Shot on iPhone”)

Mike Ladman – New York Instances (“Life Wants Reality”)

Mike Ladman – Fb (“By no means Misplaced”)

Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Zillow (“The Actual Worth of Residence”)

Finest Music Supervision in Promoting (Authentic Music)

Rebecca Grierson (JaxJox “The All-In-One Interactive Studio”)

Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk (Xfinity Cell “Go Your Personal Manner”)

Jessie Kalikow – Apple – (“The Magic Of Mini feat. Tierra Whack”)

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple iPhone 12 Professional – (“Make Motion pictures Like The Motion pictures”)

Mike Ladman – Hennessy – ( “Maurice And The Black Bear Faculty”)

VIDEO GAMES

Finest Music Supervision in a Video Sport

Karyn Rachtman – “Past Blue”

Eric Craig – “Cyberpunk 2077”

Cybele Pettus – “FIFA 21”

Eric Kalver – “Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1+2”

Mary Ramos – “Wasteland 3”